Amazon Sale 2023: Get up to 55% on TVs, washing machines, fridges

The 2023 Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the ideal occasion to purchase home appliances like TVs, washing machines, and refrigerators. With substantial discounts, exclusive deals, and a wide product range, it presents a unique opportunity to upgrade your home essentials while saving money and enjoying the latest technology.

Investing in significant home appliances such as TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners is a wise choice for several reasons. The rapid pace of technological advancement underscores the importance of upgrading your electronic devices regularly. In the realm of TVs, staying current means accessing improved picture quality, with 4K and even 8K technologies now available, not to mention the diverse display options like LED, QLED, and OLED. Upgrading ensures you enjoy better image clarity and enhanced viewing experiences.

Refrigerators, too, have evolved significantly. Modern models come with advanced features like energy-efficient compressors, smart cooling and different capacities to suit various needs – whether it's a compact unit for a small household or a spacious one for a larger family.

Washing machines have seen innovations in terms of efficiency and convenience, with options for front-loading, top-loading, and fully automatic machines, as well as those equipped with smart features to simplify laundry routines.

By keeping up with these upgrades, you not only enjoy the benefits of improved performance, energy efficiency, and convenience but also reduce long-term maintenance costs. So, during events like the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, it's a smart move to upgrade your home appliances to keep up with the latest technologies and features.

We have bunched together some of the best and most popular choices in the above-mentioned category of products which are on sale during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Check them out here and if you like any, add them to your cart.

1. Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, 243V Vectra Elite, White)

The Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a pinnacle of cooling efficiency. This 2023 model, the 243V Vectra Elite in elegant white, offers unparalleled comfort and performance. Its 4-in-1 adjustable mode ensures that you stay comfortable no matter the season. The copper condenser coil ensures excellent heat exchange efficiency, enhancing durability. Equipped with an anti-dust filter, it ensures the air you breathe is clean and fresh. With a 2-ton capacity, this AC is perfect for cooling larger spaces. Stay cool, save energy, and experience top-tier air conditioning with Voltas - your trusty companion for a refreshing atmosphere.

Specifications of Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:Cooling Capacity: 2 tons

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Condenser Coil Material: Copper

Operating Modes: 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode

Special Features: Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, Elegant White (243V Vectra Elite)

Pros Cons 1. Efficient Cooling: Offers a 2-ton capacity and inverter technology for effective cooling in larger spaces. 1. Power Consumption: Being a 2-ton AC, it may consume more electricity compared to smaller units. 2. 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode: Provides versatile cooling options to suit different weather conditions. 2. Initial Cost: While it offers long-term savings, the upfront cost may be relatively higher.

2. Samsung 322 L 3 Star Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT37C4523S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2023 Model)

The Samsung 322 L 3 Star Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Refrigerator (RT37C4523S8/HL) is a premium addition to your kitchen. This 2023 model in Elegant Inox offers a generous 322-liter capacity, ensuring ample space for all your groceries. The 5-in-1 convertible feature allows you to customize the refrigerator's usage according to your needs, optimizing energy efficiency. With a 3-star rating, it's both eco-friendly and cost-effective. The digital inverter technology guarantees consistent cooling, while the elegant silver finish adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. Keep your food fresh, organized, and accessible with this top-tier Samsung refrigerator.

Specifications of Samsung 322 L 3 Star Convertible Refrigerator:

Capacity: 322 litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Cooling Technology: Digital Inverter with Frost-Free operation

Convertible Modes: 5-in-1 Convertible feature for flexible storage

Finish: Elegant Inox (Silver), 2023 Model

Pros Cons 1. Flexible Storage: Offers a 5-in-1 convertible feature for versatile storage options. 1. Initial Cost: The upfront price may be relatively higher compared to non-convertible models. 2. Energy Efficiency: The 3-star rating ensures energy savings and reduced operating costs. 2. Limited Color Options: Comes in Elegant Inox (Silver), which may not suit all kitchen aesthetics.

3. Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 90 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO) is a kitchen appliance designed to revolutionize your cooking experience. This sleek, black chimney boasts a 1200 m3/hr suction power, ensuring your kitchen stays smoke and odor-free. What sets it apart is the filterless autoclean technology, eliminating the need for manual cleaning. The touch and motion sensor control adds convenience to your cooking routine, and it comes with a remarkable 15-year warranty, ensuring long-term performance and peace of mind. Upgrade your kitchen with this Elica masterpiece for efficient, smoke-free, and stylish cooking.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO):

Size: 90 cm

Suction Power: 1200 cubic meters per hour (m3/hr)

Cleaning Technology: Filterless Autoclean

Control: Touch and Motion Sensor Control

Warranty: 15 years

Pros Cons 1. Filterless Autoclean Technology: Requires minimal maintenance as it self-cleans, saving you time and effort. 1. Initial Cost: May have a higher upfront price compared to non-autoclean chimneys. 2. Long Warranty: The 15-year warranty provides excellent peace of mind and assurance of durability. 2. Installation: Complex installation may require professional help, adding to the overall cost.

4. Haier 165 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, HED-171RS-P, Red Steel)

The Haier 165 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-171RS-P) is a stylish and efficient addition to your kitchen. With a striking red steel finish, this 2023 model not only adds a pop of colour to your space but also offers practical cooling solutions. Despite being a 1-star rated appliance, it provides ample storage and reliable cooling for your essentials. The single door design is compact and convenient, making it suitable for smaller spaces. Whether you're a student, a small family, or simply looking for extra storage, this refrigerator meets your basic cooling needs in style.

Specifications of Haier 165 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-171RS-P):Capacity: 165 litres

Energy Rating: 1 Star

Model: HED-171RS-P

Cooling Technology: Direct Cool

Colour: Red Steel

Pros Cons 1. Compact Size: Ideal for small kitchens or as a secondary fridge, it's space-saving. 1. Low Energy Efficiency: The 1-star rating means it may consume more electricity. 2. Striking Design: The red steel finish adds a touch of style and can complement your kitchen decor. 2. Limited Capacity: Not suitable for large families or those requiring extensive storage space.

5. Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, 2023 Model, AC 1T EI 12TINV3R32-GWA Split, White)

The Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (AC 1T EI 12TINV3R32-GWA) is the pinnacle of cooling innovation. This 2023 model in pristine white is equipped with 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling technology, ensuring your comfort regardless of the weather. The copper condenser coil enhances durability and cooling efficiency. With I-Sense technology, the AC adapts to your preferences, providing personalized cooling. Its 3-star energy rating balances performance and power savings. This AC unit strikes the perfect harmony between style, technology, and energy efficiency, making it an ideal choice to beat the heat and elevate your living space.

Specifications of Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Cooling Technology: 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling

Condenser Coil: Copper

Model: AC 1T EI 12TINV3R32-GWA Split, White

Pros Cons 1. Energy Efficiency: The 3-star rating ensures energy savings, making it cost-effective. 1. Capacity Limitation: Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms; may not be ideal for larger spaces. 2. 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling: Versatile cooling modes cater to different weather conditions and personal preferences. 2. Initial Cost: While it offers long-term savings, the initial purchase price might be relatively higher.

6. Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator(FP 263D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel)

The Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D Protton Roy) in elegant Alpha Steel is the epitome of innovation and convenience. This refrigerator boasts a capacious 240-litre capacity, offering ample space for all your fresh and frozen items. Its unique triple-door design segregates sections for different food items, preserving their flavors and freshness. The frost-free technology ensures you never have to worry about tedious defrosting. With intelligent features like the 6th SENSE ActiveFresh Technology and MicroBlock, your food remains fresher for longer. Elevate your kitchen with the perfect blend of style, space, and advanced cooling technology.

Specifications of Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel):

Capacity: 240 litres

Defrosting Type: Frost Free

Model: FP 263D Protton Roy

Colour: Alpha Steel

Cooling Technology: Triple-Door Design with 6th SENSE ActiveFresh Technology and MicroBlock.

Pros Cons 1. Ample Capacity: 240 litres provide generous storage space for your groceries. 1. Price: Initial cost may be relatively higher compared to smaller, basic models. 2. Triple-Door Design: Segregated compartments help maintain food freshness and organization. 2. Energy Consumption: Larger capacity refrigerators may have higher electricity usage compared to smaller units.

7. Haier 628 Litres Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator with Magic Cooling Technology (Black Glass)

The Haier 628 Litres Side by Side Refrigerator with Black Glass finish is a marvel of both style and substance. This capacious appliance offers ample storage for your groceries with its 628-litre capacity. Its frost-free design eliminates the hassles of defrosting, while the Magic Cooling Technology ensures even cooling and freshness preservation. The sleek black glass exterior adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen, making it a modern centrepiece. This refrigerator not only enhances your kitchen's aesthetics but also keeps your food fresh and organized with remarkable efficiency, making it a superb choice for households seeking the perfect blend of style and performance. This can be yours at very competitive price during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications of Haier 628 Litres Side by Side Refrigerator with Black Glass finish:

Capacity: 628 litres

Defrosting Type: Frost Free

Cooling Technology: Magic Cooling Technology

Design: Side by Side

Finish: Black Glass

Pros Cons 1. Spacious Capacity: With 628 liters, it offers a generous amount of storage space for groceries and food items. 1. Size: The large size might not be suitable for kitchens with limited space. 2. Frost-Free & Magic Cooling Technology: Eliminates the need for manual defrosting and ensures even cooling throughout, preserving food freshness. 2. Energy Consumption: Larger capacity refrigerators may have higher electricity usage compared to smaller units.

8. Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter, Hygiene Steam Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW70T4020EE1TL, White, Diamond Drum)

The Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Loading Washing Machine (WW70T4020EE1TL) is the epitome of laundry efficiency and innovation. This fully-automatic washing machine, adorned in pristine white, offers a spacious 7 Kg capacity, making it ideal for households of all sizes. Its 5-star energy rating ensures top-notch energy efficiency. Equipped with Hygiene Steam technology, it guarantees thorough and hygienic cleaning, while the Diamond Drum design is gentle on fabrics. This washing machine boasts convenience, performance, and style, providing a seamless laundry experience that leaves your clothes impeccably clean and refreshed.

Specifications of Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Front Loading Washing Machine:

Capacity: 7 Kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Washing Technology: Fully-Automatic Front Loading

Special Features: Hygiene Steam, Diamond Drum

Model: WW70T4020EE1TL, White

Pros Cons 1. Energy Efficiency: The 5-star rating ensures reduced energy consumption, resulting in lower operating costs. 1. Initial Cost: Fully-automatic front-loading machines tend to have a higher upfront price. 2. Hygiene Steam & Diamond Drum: Ensures thorough and hygienic cleaning while being gentle on fabrics, enhancing the quality of the wash. 2. Capacity: With a 7 Kg capacity, it may not be suitable for larger families with heavier laundry loads.

9. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (EFL-S607 LTW VMS, Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 60 cm Filterless Kitchen Chimney (EFL-S607 LTW VMS) in sleek black is a testament to excellence in kitchen technology. With a powerful 1200 m3/hr suction capacity, it effortlessly eliminates cooking odours, smoke, and grease, ensuring your kitchen stays fresh. What sets it apart is the filterless technology, which makes maintenance a breeze. The innovative motion sensor control adds a touch of modernity to your cooking experience. Backed by a remarkable 15-year warranty, this chimney is built to last. Elevate your kitchen aesthetics and enjoy a cleaner, healthier cooking environment with this Elica masterpiece.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm Filterless Kitchen Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Model: EFL-S607 LTW VMS

Control Type: Motion Sensor Control

Colour: Black

Warranty: 15 Years

Pros Cons 1. Filterless Technology: Low maintenance, no need for frequent filter replacement. 1. Initial Cost: May have a higher upfront price compared to models with traditional filters. 2. Long Warranty: An impressive 15-year warranty offers peace of mind and assures the product's durability. 2. Installation: May require professional installation, adding to the overall cost.

10. IFB 16 Place Settings â€ŽHot water wash Free Standing Dishwasher (Neptune VX2 Plus, Inox Grey, In Built Heater with Turbo Drying, Perfect for Indian Utensils)

Introducing the IFB Neptune VX2 Plus Free Standing Dishwasher in elegant Inox Grey, the perfect solution for your dishwashing needs. With a generous 16-place setting capacity, it efficiently handles large loads. The standout feature is the hot water wash capability, ensuring spotless and hygienic results, ideal for Indian utensils that often need thorough cleaning. Equipped with an in-built heater and Turbo Drying, it not only cleans but also dries your dishes to perfection. This dishwasher is a blend of convenience and effectiveness, simplifying your kitchen chores and leaving your dishes sparkling clean and ready for use.

Specifications of IFB Neptune VX2 Plus Free Standing Dishwasher:

Place Settings: 16 Place Settings

Wash Type: Hot water wash

Model: Neptune VX2 Plus

Colour: Inox Grey

Special Features: In Built Heater with Turbo Drying

Pros Cons 1. High Capacity: With 16 place settings, it can handle larger loads and is suitable for families or hosting gatherings. 1. Initial Cost: Dishwashers typically have a higher upfront price compared to manual dishwashing. 2. Hot Water Wash & Turbo Drying: Provides thorough cleaning and efficient drying, ensuring sparkling, hygienic dishes. 2. Space Requirement: Dishwashers require dedicated space in the kitchen, which might be a limitation in smaller kitchens.

Best value for money

The best value-for-money product among the listed options is the Samsung 322 L 3 Star Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Refrigerator (RT37C4523S8/HL). This fridge offers versatile functionality, energy efficiency, and ample storage space at an affordable price. Its 5-in-1 convertible feature allows you to adjust the usage according to your needs. The digital inverter technology ensures efficient cooling, and the display adds convenience. Overall, it strikes a balance between performance, capacity, and cost-effectiveness, making it a smart choice for those seeking value in a refrigerator.

Best deal

The best deal among the listed products is the IFB 16 Place Settings Hot Water Wash Free Standing Dishwasher (Neptune VX2 Plus). This dishwasher offers excellent value with its advanced features like hot water wash, in-built heater, and turbo drying, making it perfect for Indian utensils. It provides convenience and efficiency in kitchen cleaning tasks, and the Inox Grey finish adds a touch of elegance. With its comprehensive features and a competitive price point, it stands out as a fantastic deal for those seeking a hassle-free dishwashing solution.Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

