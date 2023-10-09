Amazon Sale 2023: It's raining discounts on smartphones, check out for coupons

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is here and this is the time when most of us look to buy smartphones at discounted prices. A must-waited sale that packs in a host of rewards is offering stellar deals on smartphones this year too. You name the top-notch brands of mobile phones and you will find a decent discount being offered on their mobile phones on Amazon. Be it OnePlus, realme, Redmi, Techno or any other, all kinds of smartphones including premium, mid-range and budget smartphones are covered in the sale. So, there is something for everyone indeed. Given the influx of new smartphones in the marketplace, equipped with new features and specifications, it makes absolute sense to get your hands on one that promises a user-friendly and user- enriching experience. Amazon Sale 2023 must be capitalised on to the fullest and to make sure that you get the smartphone at the best price possible, you must also look for bank offers, coupon deals etc. We all like to buy a smartphone that promises stunning camera specifications, a decent display, long battery life, stylish appearance and high speed processor. However, everyone may not have the budget to buy smartphones at their MRP. This is why Amazon Sale 2023 is of importance to so many. To make sure you know about the best deals available on smartphones, refer to the buying guide below. We are sure you will find something that best meets your needs. We have also done an in-depth analysis of each smartphone wherein we have listed pros and cons associated with each one of them. You can also know about which smartphone offers value for money and best deal in this buying guide. Keep scrolling and learn which smartphone is a good buy for you. iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Avail discounts on smartphones. (Pexels)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This 5G smartphone, available during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023, is a tech marvel in a stunning Stellar Green colour. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, it offers ample space for your apps and media. But what sets it apart is its world-first Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, ensuring lightning-fast performance. The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G boasts an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, making every swipe and scroll buttery smooth. Additionally, it comes with a travel adaptor included in the box, making it convenient for users on the go.

Specifications of iQOO Z6 Lite 5G:

Colour: Stellar Green

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

Display: 120Hz refresh rate

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up to 70% off on footwear, hurry!TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For those seeking exceptional charging speed and a visually stunning smartphone, the TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G in Silver Fantasy is the perfect choice for you. It's powered by 8GB RAM and offers 128GB of storage space. What's truly remarkable is its 68W Ultra Fast Charging, a first in its segment. The phone features India's first Multi-Coloured Backlit ARC Interface, adding a touch of flair to your interactions. With a 50MP AI Dual Camera and a 6.78” FHD+ dot-in display, your photography and viewing experiences will be top-notch.

Specifications of TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G:

Colour: Silver Fantasy

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Charging: 68W Ultra Fast Charging

Camera: 50MP AI Dual Camera

realme narzo N55

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The realme narzo N55 in Prime Blue is a powerhouse with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023, it offers the fastest charging in its segment at 33W. This smartphone also boasts a super high-res 64MP Primary AI Camera for stunning photos. It makes for a great gifting option too. At this price point and discount rate, it makes for an attraction smartphone to buy in 2023 for sure.

Specifications of realme narzo N55:

Colour: Prime Blue

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Charging: 33W Segment Fastest Charging

Camera: 64MP Primary AI Camera

Redmi A2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you desire a sleek and powerful smartphone, the Redmi A2 in Classic Black is a top choice. With 2GB RAM and 64GB storage, it's perfect for daily use. This device offers reliable performance and ample storage for your apps and media.

Specifications of Redmi A2:

Colour: Classic Black

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 64GB

realme narzo 60 5G

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The realme narzo 60 5G in Mars Orange combines style and substance. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, it offers seamless multitasking and ample space for your files. Its 90Hz Super AMOLED Display ensures stunning visuals. The device also comes with a 33W SUPERVOOC Charger for lightning-fast charging. The ultra-premium vegan leather design sets it apart from the crowd. There's no reason why you must think twice before grabbing this smartphone during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Specifications of realme narzo 60 5G:

Colour: Mars Orange

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Display: 90Hz Super AMOLED

Charging: 33W SUPERVOOC Charger

OnePlus 11R 5G

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The OnePlus 11R 5G in Galactic Silver is a top-tier smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It offers exceptional performance for multitasking and gaming. The sleek design and build quality make it a premium choice. The smartphone also weighs light. You will surely love using it even years down the lane. The speed of processor is stellar. Grab this smartphone during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 at an amazing discounted price.

Specifications of OnePlus 11R 5G:

Colour: Galactic Silver

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Also read: Amazon sale 2023: It's raining discounts on smartphones, buy nowOnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G in Aqua Surge combines style and performance. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample space for your apps and files. Many of you must have waited also for too long for sale season to buy this mobile phone. Well now that Amazon Sale 2023 is here, you must grab it without delay. You will enjoy a great user experience and that's a given.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G:

Colour: Aqua Surge

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

realme narzo 60X 5G

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For those who need extra storage, the realme narzo 60X 5G in Stellar Green offers 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 2TB with external memory. Capture stunning photos with the 50MP AI Primary Camera and enjoy the convenience of 33W Supervooc Charge. From clicking stunning photographs, enjoy stunning display, enjoying long battery life, this smartphone packs a punch indeed. Grab it during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of realme narzo 60X 5G:

Colour: Stellar Green

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB (Expandable to 2TB)

Camera: 50MP AI Primary Camera

Charging: 33W Supervooc Charge

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in Chromatic Gray is a slim and stylish smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It offers a blend of elegance and performance. Stylish appearance, great camera specifications, sleek display, long battery life - all of this packed in one smartphone. What more can you ask for? A good buy, at this discount rate, it makes absolute sense to invest in this smartphone right away during the Amazon Sale 2023.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G:

Colour: Chromatic Gray

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Redmi 12C

The Redmi 12C in Matte Black is designed for performance and endurance. With 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, it offers a balance of power and space. The phone features a big 17cm (6.71) HD+ Display and is powered by a 5000mAh(typ) battery. Enjoy long battery life with powerful features in this stunning-looking Redmi mobile phone. You can fetch this one at a good discount rate during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Specifications of Redmi 12C:

Colour: Matte Black

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Display: 17cm (6.71) HD+

Battery: 5000mAh

Product Pros Cons iQOO Z6 Lite 5G World's first Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, Impressive 120Hz refresh rate, Travel adapter included in the box Limited RAM (6GB) for power users, Limited onboard storage (128GB) TECNO Pova 5 Pro 5G Segment-first 68W Ultra Fast Charging, Multi-Colored Backlit ARC Interface, High-resolution 50MP AI Dual Camera May be bulky for some users, Large display may not suit all hands realme narzo N55 Super-fast 33W Segment Fastest Charging, Impressive 64MP Primary AI Camera Limited RAM (6GB) for power users, Competition offers more storage Redmi A2 Budget-friendly price point, Decent storage for casual users (64GB) Limited RAM (2GB) may affect speed, Basic design compared to rivals realme narzo 60 5G Stunning 90Hz Super AMOLED Display, Ultra-premium Vegan Leather Design, Comes with a 33W SUPERVOOC Charger May be pricey for budget-conscious, Heavier due to build materials OnePlus 11R 5G Premium design and build quality, Impressive 128GB storage for files, High-end 8GB RAM for smooth performance Higher price compared to some rivals, May lack some unique features OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Stylish design and quality build, 8GB RAM for seamless multitasking, Good storage capacity (128GB) Not the most affordable option, Similar features to other OnePlus models realme narzo 60X 5G Expandable storage up to 2TB, Impressive 50MP AI Primary Camera, 33W Supervooc Charge for quick recharges Limited RAM (4GB) for power users, May not be suitable for heavy gaming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Slim and stylish design, Decent 8GB RAM for multitasking, Good storage capacity (128GB) May not have all the latest features, Competition offers more for the price Redmi 12C Budget-friendly with decent performance, Large HD+ Display for media consumption, Impressive 5000mAh(typ) Battery Limited RAM (4GB) may affect speed, May lack advanced camera features

Pros and cons for each smartphone

Best value for money

Among the lineup of smartphones, the Redmi A2 (Classic Black) unquestionably stands out as the best value for money option. With its budget-friendly price point, it offers a wallet-friendly gateway to the world of smartphones. While it may not boast the most cutting-edge features, its 64GB storage capacity provides ample room for apps, photos, and media. It strikes a balance between functionality and affordability, making it an ideal choice for users seeking an economical yet dependable smartphone that doesn't compromise essential features. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023, this smartphone becomes an even smarter investment, delivering unbeatable value for your hard-earned money.

Best deal

The realme narzo 60X 5G (Stellar Green, 4GB, 128GB Storage) takes the crown for the best deal during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023. With an incredible discount on it, it's an offer that's too good to pass up. Packed with up to 2TB of expandable external memory and a powerful 50MP AI Primary Camera, this smartphone delivers exceptional features at a fraction of the cost. It's a deal that ensures you get more bang for your buck, making it an irresistible opportunity for anyone in need of a feature-packed device without breaking the bank. Don't hesitate; seize this chance to upgrade your mobile experience while the sale lasts!At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!