Amazon Sale 2023: Top deals on window ACs to consider

As temperatures soar, finding effective ways to cool your living or working space becomes paramount. With technology advancing, air conditioning has become a necessity rather than a luxury, especially in regions experiencing extreme heat. Among the various types of air conditioning units available, window ACs are a popular choice for their simplicity and ease of installation.

Amazon Sale: Window ACs are affordable and provide relief during the hot summers.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 brings with it a golden opportunity for individuals and families to equip their spaces with efficient and affordable window ACs. Offering a diverse range of brands and models, this event caters to varying cooling needs and budget preferences, making it easier for consumers to find the perfect fit for their requirements.

From energy-efficient models that prioritize sustainability to powerful units designed for rapid cooling, the festival provides a platform to explore and select from a plethora of options. With discounts and exclusive offers on premium window ACs, customers can look forward to significant savings while investing in their comfort and well-being.

Furthermore, the festival doesn't only promise an extensive product range but also guarantees quality and reliability through its trusted sellers and genuine products. Customers can enjoy the convenience of doorstep delivery and hassle-free installation services, ensuring a seamless experience from selection to operation.

Embrace the joy of stepping into a cool oasis within your home or workspace amidst scorching summer temperatures. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, take advantage of this opportunity to upgrade your living space and create a comfortable environment that allows you to beat the heat and relax in tranquillity. Whether it's for your living room, bedroom, or office, find the ideal window AC that perfectly suits your needs and preferences.

1. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Turbo Mode, Inverter Window AC (Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T WIC 18UTC3 WWA, White,)

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3-Star Turbo Mode Inverter Window AC is a cutting-edge appliance designed for efficient cooling. With its copper build, anti-dust filter, and anti-freeze thermostat, it ensures high durability and enhanced performance. The 2023 model boasts a sleek white design, blending seamlessly with modern interiors. Equipped with a turbo mode, it swiftly cools any space, making it ideal for hot summers.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Turbo Mode, Inverter Window AC (Copper, Anti-Dust Filter, Anti-Freeze Thermostat, 2023 Model, AC 1.5T WIC 18UTC3 WWA, White,):

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Inverter Technology: Yes

Filter Type: Anti-Dust

Thermostat: Anti-Freeze

Model: AC 1.5T WIC 18UTC3 WWA

Colour: White

Pros Cons Energy-efficient inverter technology Window AC installation might require professional assistance Turbo mode for rapid cooling Window ACs might be less aesthetically appealing compared to split units Durable copper components for long-lasting performance Window ACs may be noisier compared to split ACs Anti-dust filter for improved air quality Limited coverage area compared to central AC systems Anti-freeze thermostat prevents frost build-up

2. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, 2023 Model, WFA318LN, White)

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is a top-notch cooling solution for your space. With its cutting-edge features like Turbo Cool technology, Humidity Control, and Hydrophilic Blue Fins, it ensures efficient and effective cooling. The unit comes with Dust Filters for purifying the air and Self-Diagnosis capabilities for easy maintenance. Sporting a sleek white design, the 2023 model WFA318LN adds a touch of elegance to any room.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, 2023 Model, WFA318LN, White):

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Cooling Capacity: Ideal for medium-sized rooms

Condenser Coil: Copper

Special Features: Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis

Pros Cons Efficient cooling with Turbo Cool technology Fixed speed may not be suitable for those requiring variable cooling options. Maintains optimal humidity levels in the room Window ACs may require more installation efforts compared to split units. Durable and efficient copper condenser coil May not be suitable for large spaces. Self-Diagnosis feature for easy maintenance Effective dust filters for improved air quality

3. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW12C3XWSEW)

The Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW12C3XWSEW) combines efficient cooling with a sleek design. Its powerful copper condenser enhances durability and efficiency. The white body accented with a silver deco strip adds a touch of modern elegance to any space. With a capacity of 1.0 ton, it is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. The fixed speed feature ensures consistent cooling performance. This AC promises to deliver reliable cooling and comfort, making it an ideal choice for homes and offices.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW12C3XWSEW):

Capacity: 1.0 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Condenser Coil: Copper

Color: White with Silver Deco Strip

Cooling Capacity: 3500W

Power Requirements: AC 230 V, 50 Hz

Dimensions (W x H x D): 60 cm x 38 cm x 56 cm

Weight: 35 kilograms

Noise Level: 50 dB

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on the compressor

Pros Cons Durable and efficient copper condenser Fixed speed may not provide customizable cooling options. Stylish design with a modern touch Limited warranty compared to some other models. Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms Might not be suitable for larger rooms or spaces. Reliable cooling performance

4. Lloyd Havells1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (GLW18B3YWSES, 100% Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip)

The Lloyd Havells 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (GLW18B3YWSES) in a classic white finish with a silver deco strip effortlessly combines powerful cooling capabilities with a sleek design. Crafted with 100% copper, it ensures efficient and durable performance, making it a reliable choice for long-term cooling needs. This window AC strikes a perfect balance between functionality and aesthetics, offering a seamless fit in any modern living space.

Specifications of Lloyd Havells1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (GLW18B3YWSES, 100% Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip):

Model: GLW18B3YWSES

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Material: 100% Copper

Color: White with Silver Deco Strip

Pros Cons High cooling efficiency for large spaces. Window ACs can be relatively noisy compared to split ACs. Durable build with 100% copper components for long-term use. Installation might require professional assistance, adding to the overall cost. Elegant design with a silver deco strip for aesthetic appeal. Energy-efficient operation with a 3-star rating, ensuring cost-effective cooling. Easy installation and user-friendly interface for convenient use.

5. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, 2023 Model, 183 Vectra Pearl, White)

The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, 2023 Model, 183 Vectra Pearl, White) combines efficient cooling with convenient features for your comfort. Its sturdy build and elegant white finish complement any room decor. The turbo mode ensures rapid cooling, making it ideal for hot summer days. With a copper condenser, it offers excellent heat transfer, increasing durability and cooling efficiency. Its 3-star energy rating ensures energy savings without compromising performance. The 2023 model incorporates the latest technological advancements for improved functionality. The 183 Vectra Pearl design adds a touch of sophistication to your space. Stay cool and relaxed with this user-friendly window AC from Voltas.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, 2023 Model, 183 Vectra Pearl, White):

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Speed Settings: Fixed

Condenser Material: Copper

Cooling Mode: Turbo

Model Year: 2023

Design: 183 Vectra Pearl

Color: White

Pros Cons Efficient cooling with turbo mode Window AC installation may require professional assistance Durable copper condenser Limited flexibility compared to split ACs Energy-saving with 3-star rating Higher initial cost compared to portable units. Elegant and sophisticated design

6. Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, 2023 Model, 123 Vectra Platina, White)

The Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, 2023 Model, 123 Vectra Platina, White) blends cutting-edge technology with elegant design. Perfect for small to medium-sized rooms, it ensures efficient cooling with its fixed speed mechanism and Turbo Mode feature. The 2023 model boasts improved energy efficiency and a sleek white exterior that seamlessly complements any interior. With its durable copper condenser, this AC promises enhanced performance and durability, making it a reliable choice for long-term cooling solutions.

Specifications of Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Mode, 2023 Model, 123 Vectra Platina, White):

Model: Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Type: Window AC

Cooling Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star

Condenser Material: Copper

Additional Feature: Turbo Mode

Colour: White

Model Year: 2023

Series: 123 Vectra Platina

Pros Cons Efficient cooling for small to medium-sized rooms Limited cooling capacity for larger rooms Durable copper condenser for improved performance Fixed speed may not be suitable for all users. Turbo Mode for quick cooling Window ACs might require more frequent maintenance compared to split ACs. Energy-efficient with a 3-star rating Limited advanced features compared to some premium models. Stylish and sleek design that complements any interior. Installation might require professional assistance for window fitting.

7. Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, 2023 Model, WFB312LN, White)

The Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (2023 Model, WFB312LN, White) offers exceptional cooling performance for compact spaces. It integrates Turbo Cool technology and humidity control, ensuring rapid cooling and optimal comfort even in humid conditions. With versatile fan modes (Auto/High/Medium/Low) and hydrophilic blue fins, it efficiently manages varying air moisture levels, enhancing durability. Equipped with dust filters and self-diagnosis capabilities, it guarantees clean, healthy air and hassle-free maintenance. Its sleek white design seamlessly complements any interior.

Specifications of Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Fan Modes-Auto/High/Medium/Low, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis, 2023 Model, WFB312LN, White):

Cooling Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star Rating

Cooling Technology: Fixed Speed

Coil Material: Copper

Special Features: Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, Fan Modes, Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, Self-Diagnosis

Model Number: WFB312LN

Colour: White

Pros Cons Effective Turbo Cool technology for rapid cooling. Fixed speed might not offer as much flexibility as variable speed models. Humidity control feature suitable for humid environments. Window ACs can be slightly noisier compared to split ACs. Durable copper coil for efficient cooling performance. Self-diagnosis function for convenient maintenance. Sleek design that complements various interiors.

8. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 4 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Golden Deco Strip, GLW18C4YWGEW)

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 4 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Golden Deco Strip, GLW18C4YWGEW) is a cutting-edge cooling solution designed to deliver optimum performance and energy efficiency. This sleekly designed window AC boasts a copper condenser coil that ensures superior cooling with low maintenance requirements. Its 4-star energy rating signifies its commendable energy efficiency, which translates to lower electricity bills. The unit's 1.5-ton capacity makes it suitable for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 4 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2023 Model, White with Golden Deco Strip, GLW18C4YWGEW):

Capacity: 1.5 tons

Energy Efficiency: 4-star rating

Condenser Coil: Copper

Colour: White with a golden deco strip

Cooling Speeds: Fixed

Pros Cons Energy-efficient operation helps to save on electricity costs. Fixed cooling speeds may not provide as much customization for cooling preferences. Sturdy copper condenser ensures efficient cooling and durability. Window ACs might require professional installation, adding to the initial cost. Elegant design with a golden deco strip enhances the aesthetic appeal. Suitable for medium-sized rooms, making it versatile for various settings.

9. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, RW-Q18WUZA, 2023 Model, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, White)

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (RW-Q18WUZA) is a cutting-edge cooling solution for homes and offices. Equipped with advanced Convertible 4-in-1 cooling technology, this AC ensures rapid cooling, dehumidification, ventilation, and heating, providing year-round comfort. Its 2023 model boasts a sleek white design, blending seamlessly with any interior. The HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection efficiently eliminates harmful particles, ensuring clean and healthy air circulation. Its copper build guarantees durability and efficient cooling performance. With an intuitive control panel and a user-friendly remote, managing the AC settings becomes effortless. Enjoy energy-efficient cooling without compromising on performance with its 5-star energy rating. Ideal for medium to large-sized spaces, this LG window AC promises reliable and customizable cooling solutions for modern living.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, RW-Q18WUZA, 2023 Model, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, White):

Model: RW-Q18WUZA

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Efficiency: 5-Star Rating

Inverter Technology: DUAL Inverter

Special Features: Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

Material: Copper

Colour: White

Pros Cons Efficient 4-in-1 cooling solution Might be relatively expensive compared to standard AC units Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating Installation might require professional assistance. Durable copper build for enhanced performance Advanced HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Sleek design and user-friendly controls

10. Lloyd 2 Ton 3 Star Window Copper Condenser Air Conditioner (White, GLW24C3XWSMR)

The Lloyd 2 Ton 3-Star Window Copper Condenser Air Conditioner (White, GLW24C3XWSMR) combines efficient cooling performance with a sleek design. Ideal for large spaces, this air conditioner ensures a comfortable environment even during scorching summers. Its white exterior seamlessly blends with any interior decor, adding a touch of sophistication to your space.

Specifications of Lloyd 2 Ton 3-Star Window Copper Condenser Air Conditioner (White, GLW24C3XWSMR):

Model: GLW24C3XWSMR

Capacity: 2 tons

Energy Efficiency: 3 stars

Condenser: Copper

Colour: White

Pros Cons Powerful cooling suitable for large spaces Window AC design might not be suitable for all spaces Energy-efficient with a 3-star rating May require professional assistance for installation Durable copper condenser ensures efficient cooling performance Window installation might limit natural light and view outside. Elegant white design complements various interiors Easy installation and user-friendly operation

Best deal

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (RW-Q18WUZA) is the best deal. It brings exceptional cooling efficiency to your home with its innovative 4-in-1 cooling feature. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures not only a comfortable environment but also energy savings. Equipped with a copper condenser and an HD filter with anti-virus protection, this 2023 model offers a healthier and fresher indoor atmosphere. It's a perfect addition to your space for a cool and refreshing summer experience.

Best value for money

The Blue Star 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (WFB312LN) is the best value for money and your reliable cooling companion for the scorching summer. This 2023 model boasts a copper condenser for efficient cooling and durability. With features like Turbo Cool, Humidity Control, and multiple fan modes, it ensures a comfortable environment. The Hydrophilic Blue Fins, Dust Filters, and Self-Diagnosis capability provide clean and hassle-free operation. Beat the heat with this energy-efficient, easy-to-use window AC in classic white.

Several parts of the text in this article, including the title, were generated with the help of an AI tool.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

