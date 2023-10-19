Amazon Sale: It's time to fetch attractive deals on printers and scanners

In the modern era, where technology is becoming increasingly essential in our daily lives, the significance of reliable and efficient office equipment cannot be overstated. Among the many tools that have become indispensable in workplaces, printers and scanners play a pivotal role. They facilitate the seamless transformation of digital data into tangible, easily shareable documents, making them an integral part of any office or home office environment.

Amazon Sale 2023: Get printer and scanner at slashed down prices.

With Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2023 around the corner, the opportunity to upgrade your office setup has never been more enticing. This year's festival promises to bring an array of the latest printers and scanners from renowned brands, all at prices that are sure to leave you delighted. Whether you are a professional seeking a high-performance printer for your daily office needs or a student looking for a reliable scanner for your academic endeavors, this festival aims to cater to your every requirement.

The range of products featured in the festival is set to include cutting-edge multifunction printers that offer not only high-quality printing but also scanning and copying functionalities, catering to a variety of office demands. Additionally, there will be sleek, compact scanners that boast impressive scanning resolutions, making them perfect for digitizing important documents, photos, and other materials.

Moreover, with the ever-increasing emphasis on seamless connectivity, some of the showcased products are anticipated to offer wireless capabilities, enabling effortless printing and scanning from multiple devices. This feature is particularly valuable in today's dynamic work environments, where flexibility and adaptability are crucial.

With a commitment to providing customers with the best technology at unbeatable prices, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is poised to be a haven for those seeking to enhance their workspace with top-of-the-line printers and scanners. So, get ready to unlock a world of unparalleled efficiency and convenience with the most cutting-edge office technology, all just a click away on Amazon!

1. HP Ink Advantage 6075 WiFi Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Dual Band WiFi, Duplex Printing (Automatic Double-Sided Print)

The HP Ink Advantage 6075 is a multifunctional powerhouse designed for seamless productivity in home and small office environments. With its vibrant color printing, scanning, and copying capabilities, it efficiently tackles a variety of tasks. Equipped with Dual Band WiFi, it ensures a stable and fast connection. Its automatic duplex printing feature streamlines workflow and reduces paper usage, promoting eco-friendly practices.

Specifications of HP Ink Advantage 6075 WiFi Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Dual Band WiFi, Duplex Printing (Automatic Double-Sided Print):

Print, Scan, Copy Functions

Dual Band WiFi Connectivity

Duplex Printing for Automatic Double-Sided Prints

High-Quality Color Printing

Compact Design for Small Spaces

Pros Cons Efficient Multifunctionality for versatile tasks. May require frequent ink refills for heavy printing needs. Dual Band WiFi ensures reliable connectivity. Initial setup might be slightly complex for some users. Duplex printing promotes eco-friendly practices. High-quality color printing for professional results. Compact design ideal for limited office space.

2. HP DeskJet 2331 All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 7.5/5.5 ppm (Black/Color), 60-Sheet Input Tray, 25-Sheet Output Tray, 1000-page Duty Cycle, Color, 7WN46D

The HP DeskJet 2331 All-in-One Printer is a versatile and efficient multifunctional device designed to cater to various printing, copying, and scanning needs. With its Hi-Speed USB 2.0 connectivity, this printer offers reliable and quick data transfer. It boasts a print speed of up to 7.5 pages per minute (ppm) for black and 5.5 ppm for color, making it suitable for both personal and small business use. The 60-sheet input tray and 25-sheet output tray ensure seamless printing without frequent refills, while the 1000-page duty cycle enhances its durability.

Specifications of HP DeskJet 2331 All-in-One Printer, Print, Copy, Scan, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 7.5/5.5 ppm (Black/Color), 60-Sheet Input Tray, 25-Sheet Output Tray, 1000-page Duty Cycle, Color, 7WN46D:

Type: All-in-One Printer

Connectivity: Hi-Speed USB 2.0

Print Speed: Up to 7.5/5.5 ppm (Black/Color)

Input Tray Capacity: 60 Sheets

Output Tray Capacity: 25 Sheets

Duty Cycle: 1000 pages

Color: Color

Model Number: 7WN46D

Pros Cons Versatile functionality with print, copy, and scan capabilities. Might not be suitable for heavy-duty printing requirements. Swift and reliable data transfer with Hi-Speed USB 2.0. Limited connectivity options might not be suitable for wireless printing needs. Decent print speeds for both black and color documents. May not be ideal for high-resolution image printing. Adequate input and output tray capacities for uninterrupted printing. Durable design with a high duty cycle.

3. Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) Inkjet Colour Printer for Home

The Canon PIXMA MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Color Printer is a versatile and user-friendly solution designed for home use. With its print, scan, and copy functions, it efficiently caters to various household printing needs. This compact printer offers high-quality printing with a maximum resolution of 4800 x 600 dpi, ensuring sharp text and vibrant images. The flatbed scanner enables precise scanning and the copier function allows for convenient duplicating.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) Inkjet Colour Printer for Home:

Print, scan, and copy functions

Maximum print resolution: 4800 x 600 dpi

Flatbed scanner for accurate scanning

Compact and user-friendly design

Pros Cons Affordable and versatile for home use. Limited connectivity options compared to more advanced models. High-quality printing with sharp text and vivid images. Slower printing speeds for high-quality prints. Easy-to-use interface and compact design. No wireless connectivity, restricting the flexibility of use. Decent scanning and copying capabilities.

4. HP Ink Advantage 4178 Printer, Automatic Document Feeder, Copy, Scan, Dual Band. WiFi, Bluetooth, USB, Simple Setup Smart App, Ideal for Home

The HP Ink Advantage 4178 Printer is a versatile all-in-one device tailored for seamless home use. Equipped with an efficient Automatic Document Feeder (ADF) and robust copy and scan functions, it streamlines document handling. Its Dual Band WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities enable convenient wireless printing, while the USB port provides a reliable wired option. The Simple Setup Smart App ensures effortless installation and operation. This printer strikes a balance between performance and user-friendliness, making it an ideal addition to any home office setup.

Specifications of HP Ink Advantage 4178 Printer, Automatic Document Feeder, Copy, Scan, Dual Band. WiFi, Bluetooth, USB, Simple Setup Smart App, Ideal for Home:

Printer Type: All-in-One

Connectivity: Dual Band WiFi, Bluetooth, USB

Functions: Print, Copy, Scan

Automatic Document Feeder: Yes

Smart App: Simple Setup

Ideal for: Home use

Pros Cons User-friendly Smart App for simple setup and operation. Might be slower compared to some commercial printers. Versatile connectivity options for wireless and wired printing. Limited capacity for heavy-duty printing tasks. Efficient Automatic Document Feeder for convenient document handling. May not be suitable for large office environments due to its size and speed limitations. Compact design suitable for home office environments.

5. Canon PIXMA MG3070S All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer for Home

The Canon PIXMA MG3070S All-in-One Printer is a versatile and compact solution for home printing, scanning, and copying needs. Its WiFi capability ensures seamless connectivity, allowing convenient printing from various devices. This inkjet color printer combines affordability with functionality, making it an ideal choice for households seeking a reliable printing solution. With a sleek design and user-friendly interface, it offers a hassle-free experience.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MG3070S All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer for Home:

Print, scan, and copy functionality

WiFi connectivity for wireless printing

Inkjet color printing technology

Compact and space-saving design

Pros Cons Wireless printing capability for added convenience May not be suitable for heavy-duty printing requirements Affordable and reliable for basic home printing needs Limited printing speed compared to some higher-end models Sleek and compact design, saving space Inkjet technology might result in slightly slower printing compared to laser printers. User-friendly interface for easy operation

6. Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto-Duplex Printing

The Brother DCP-L2520D is a versatile multi-function monochrome laser printer designed for efficient small office and home office use. Featuring reliable automatic duplex printing, this printer effortlessly handles large volumes of printing tasks. Its compact design makes it an ideal space-saving solution, while its high-quality output and impressive speed ensure productivity. Equipped with a user-friendly control panel and versatile connectivity options, it offers convenience and seamless integration for various printing needs.

Specifications of Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto-Duplex Printing:

Print Speed: Up to 27 ppm

Print Resolution: 2400 x 600 dpi

Paper Capacity: 250 sheets

Connectivity: USB 2.0

Duplex Printing: Automatic

Scanner: Flatbed Color Scanner

Copier: Up to 99 copies, 600 x 600 dpi resolution

Dimensions: 40.9 x 39.8 x 26.7 cm

Weight: 9.7 kg

Pros Cons Efficient automatic duplex printing Limited to monochrome printing Compact design suitable for small spaces Lacks wireless connectivity High-speed and reliable performance Not suitable for high-volume printing needs User-friendly control panel No fax functionality Versatile connectivity options Relatively heavier compared to some competing models.

7. HP Ink Tank 516 Color Printer, Scanner, & Copier with High Capacity Tank for Home, B&W Prints at 10 Paise/Page*, Color Prints at 20 Paise/Page*, Compact, Easy Printing

The HP Ink Tank 516 Color Printer, Scanner, & Copier is a versatile and efficient home printing solution. With a high-capacity tank, it offers cost-effective black and white printing at 10 paise per page and vibrant color printing at 20 paise per page. Its compact design makes it an ideal fit for home use, while its easy-to-use features make printing a hassle-free experience.

Specifications of HP Ink Tank 516 Color Printer, Scanner, & Copier with High Capacity Tank for Home, B&W Prints at 10 Paise/Page*, Color Prints at 20 Paise/Page*, Compact, Easy Printing:

Print Speed: Up to 8 ppm (black) and 5 ppm (color)

Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi color

Connectivity: USB

Scanner: Flatbed

Copier: Yes

Pros Cons High-capacity tank for cost-effective printing. Limited connectivity options, lacking wireless capabilities. Compact design suitable for home use. Relatively slower print speed compared to some competitors. User-friendly interface for easy printing, scanning, and copying. Not suitable for heavy-duty or commercial use due to lower print speed and limited features. High-quality color printing for vivid documents and images.

8. HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2723 All-in-One Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Home Office, B&W Prints at Rs. 6/Page*, Color Prints at ₹8/Page*, Easy Mobile Printing, Affordable

The HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2723 is an all-in-one printer, scanner, and copier, designed to meet the printing needs of home and home office users. With an economical approach, it offers black and white prints at Rs. 6 per page and color prints at Rs. 8 per page, making it a cost-effective solution for everyday printing tasks. Its easy mobile printing feature allows users to conveniently print from their smartphones or tablets, ensuring seamless connectivity.

Specifications of HP Deskjet Ink Advantage 2723 All-in-One Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Home Office, B&W Prints at Rs. 6/Page*, Color Prints at ₹8/Page*, Easy Mobile Printing, Affordable:

All-in-one functionality: Print, scan, and copy

Economical printing with cost-effective per-page rates

Easy mobile printing for convenient accessibility

Ideal for home and home office use

Suitable for both black and white and color printing needs

Pros Cons Cost-effective printing solution for home and home office users Might not be suitable for high-volume or commercial printing needs Versatile functionality with printing, scanning, and copying capabilities Print speed might be relatively slower compared to higher-end models Convenient mobile printing feature for seamless connectivity Limited advanced features compared to more sophisticated printers.

9. Canon PIXMA E477 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home/Student

The Canon PIXMA E477 is a versatile all-in-one printer ideal for home or student use. With its integrated printing, scanning, and copying capabilities, it is designed to provide efficient and convenient performance. Its wireless connectivity feature enables seamless printing from various devices, making it suitable for modern home and educational environments. This printer boasts impressive ink efficiency, ensuring cost-effective printing for users.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E477 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer for Home/Student:

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Connectivity: WiFi

Printing Technology: Inkjet

Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 600 dpi

Paper Size: A4, A5, B5, Letter, Legal, 4 x 6", 5 x 7", Envelopes (DL, COM10)

Compatible Cartridges: PG-47, CL-57

Pros Cons Wireless connectivity for easy printing from multiple devices. Limited printing speed for large volumes. Cost-effective due to efficient ink usage. Might not be suitable for high-end professional printing needs. Compact design suitable for home and student use. Limited paper handling capacity.

10. Brother DCP-B7535DW Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto Duplex Printing & Wi-Fi (Toner Box Technology)

The Brother DCP-B7535DW is a cutting-edge multi-function monochrome laser printer boasting Auto Duplex Printing and Wi-Fi connectivity, featuring Toner Box Technology for enhanced efficiency. It combines high-speed printing, scanning, and copying capabilities in a compact design, catering to the dynamic demands of modern office environments. With its user-friendly interface and seamless wireless connectivity, it offers convenience and flexibility, making it an ideal choice for small to medium-sized businesses seeking efficient and reliable printing solutions.

Specifications of Brother DCP-B7535DW Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto Duplex Printing & Wi-Fi (Toner Box Technology):

Printing Technology: Monochrome Laser

Print Speed: Up to 36 ppm

Print Resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, Ethernet

Paper Capacity: 250 sheets

Duplex Printing: Yes

Scanning Resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi

Copying Speed: Up to 36 cpm

Display: 2.7" Color Touchscreen

Pros Cons Fast and efficient printing and copying capabilities Limited color printing functionality Wireless connectivity for convenient printing from multiple devices Relatively small paper capacity for high-volume printing needs Duplex printing feature saves paper and time Might be considered expensive for small-scale businesses with budget constraints. High-quality printing resolution for crisp text and graphics Toner Box Technology ensures smooth and continuous printing operations.

Best deal

The best deal among the listed products appears to be the "HP Ink Tank 516 Color Printer, Scanner, & Copier." This printer not only provides high-quality printing but also offers the convenience of a scanner and copier. With its high-capacity tank, it ensures cost-effective printing with black and white prints at just 10 Paise per page and color prints at 20 Paise per page. Its compact design makes it suitable for home use or small offices, and its easy printing capabilities enhance user convenience. The high-speed printing and efficient performance ensure that it's a reliable option for various printing needs. With the added advantage of Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, it offers versatile options for connectivity. The HP Ink Tank 516 combines affordability, efficiency, and quality, making it the best value for the price.

Best value for money

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, several printers offer excellent value for money. The "HP Ink Advantage 6075" stands out with its versatile functionality for small offices and homes, featuring dual-band WiFi, automatic double-sided printing, and high-quality color output.

