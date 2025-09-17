Amazon vs Flipkart sales: Credit card secrets to get more savings during festive shopping

As Amazon and Flipkart gear up to open their festive sales, shoppers are not just looking for discounts but also for ways to stretch every rupee spent. With the Big Billion Days Sale 2025 and the Great Indian Festival Sale starting on September 23, consumers can increase their savings by smartly using credit cards alongside sale offers. Know how to use credit cards effectively to maximise rewards, cashback, and discounts during festive sales.(Pexels)

Both platforms will bring deals across electronics, appliances, fashion, and more, but the real advantage lies in how buyers use their payment methods. Credit cards can amplify the value of each purchase through cashback, reward points, and partner benefits. Planning purchases and choosing the right card can make a noticeable difference in overall spending during these high-demand events.

Pick the Right Card

Credit cards vary in their rewards. Some are designed for travel, while others offer higher points or cashbacks on categories like electronics, groceries, or clothing. Selecting the right card for your shopping list can maximise benefits.

Watch for Bonus Categories

Banks often roll out festive season offers such as sign-up bonuses, joining rewards, or limited-period point multipliers. These can add extra value for new or existing cardholders.

Use Partner Deals and Time-Limited Offers

Co-branded discounts and special promotions are common during Amazon and Flipkart sales. Banks frequently partner with these platforms to provide additional cashback, flash sale rewards, or exclusive holiday deals. Monitoring these offers closely can help shoppers secure better savings.

Plan Bigger Purchases

High-value items like smartphones, laptops, or appliances often come with financing options, zero-cost EMIs, or extra reward points. Scheduling large purchases during the sales ensures maximum return on spending.

Stack Discounts and Cashback

Combining platform offers with card promotions and vouchers can increase total benefits. A buyer can merge Amazon or Flipkart sale discounts with bank cashback schemes to save more.

Stay Budget-Conscious

The advantage of rewards is lost if interest or penalties build up. Shoppers should set a budget, track expenses, and clear payments on time.

In short, credit cards, when used wisely, can enhance festive shopping by turning regular purchases into added savings. With the right approach, buyers can enjoy both the excitement of the sales and the satisfaction of maximised rewards.