iPhone 17 alternatives: Top 5 phones to buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is just around the corner, and the e-commerce giant has already started to tease the biggest deals and discounts on electronic products. While buyers may have already made their purchases cart is ready for the sale, Amazon has just started to reveal price drops on smartphones. After the iPhone 17 launch, many smartphone users may be considering upgrading to the latest generation, while others are likely exploring options and alternatives to iPhones that may provide a powerful performance, camera, and AI experience. Therefore, here’s a list of the top 5 iPhone 17 alternatives to buy during the Amazon sale. Here are the top iPhone 17 alternatives to consider during the Amazon sale.(Amazon)

iPhone 17 alternatives to buy at the Amazon sale

OnePlus 13 5G: This is one such Android flagship that offers a powerful combination of performance, clean software, and a powerful camera setup. The OnePlus 13 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, bringing powerful AI and performance capabilities. In Addition, the smartphone is revealed to be available at just Rs. 57,999 during the upcoming Amazon sale.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: Another powerful flagship to consider in place of the iPhone 17 is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G. The smartphone comes with a powerful chip, a quad-camera setup that includes a 200MP main camera, and a big 5000mAh battery. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G will be available at under Rs. 80,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Vivo X200 5G: If you are in search of a camera-centric smartphone, then you may want to consider the Vivo X200 5G during this Amazon sale. The smartphone features a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera, all with ZEISS-cobranding. During the Great Indian festival, the Vivo X200 could be available at around Rs. 60,000.

iPhone 16: While iPhone 17 could look tempting with all the upgrades, the iPhone 16 also has a proven record of offering promising camera features, Apple Intelligence, and performance. And during the Amazon sale, buyers can get it for a much lower price than the new iPhone 17. Therefore, iPhone 16 may come as a great option.

OnePlus 13s: Lastly, if you’re looking for a compact phone with flagship features, then the OnePlus 13s could also come as a great option. It shares similar features to the OnePlus 13 model, but with a different camera setup. During the Amazon sale, the OnePlus 13s will be available at only Rs. 47999, down from Rs. 57,999.