Realme P4 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G: Which smartphone to buy under Rs. 25000

Realme has recently introduced its new P series smartphone, the Realme P4 Pro 5G, in India at an affordable price. The smartphone is designed for the youth who seek a stylish design, a big display, an impressive camera, and a powerful performance. At under Rs. 25000, the Realme P4 Pro 5G offers a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, 144Hz display, massive 7000mAh battery, and more. However, the smartphone directly competes with the new OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G, which offers attractive features at a similar price. Therefore, if you’re looking for a smartphone at a similar price point, then know how Realme P4 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5 compare. Here’s how Realme P4 Pro 5G compares to OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G in a similar price range. (Realme/ OnePlus)

Realme P4 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G: Design and display

The flaunts a massive camera island with a glossy wood-inspired finish. The smartphone is just 7.69mm thin and weighs 189 grams despite having a massive battery size. For durability, it offers IP65 and IP66 ratings. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 offers a simplistic design with a plastic build and matte-finish rear panel. The smartphone is slightly heavier at 199 grams, but it gives a more premium look. But it only offers a single IP65 rating for water and dust resistance.

For display, the Realme P4 Pro 5G features a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 6500nits peak brightness, and also supports FHD+ resolutions. On the other hand, the Nord CE 5 5G features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1430nits peak brightness.

Realme P4 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G: Camera

The Realme P4 Pro 5G comes with a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX896 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it features a 50MP front camera with an OV50D sensor. Whereas the OnePlus Nord CE 5 features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera.

Realme P4 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5 5G: Performance and battery

The Realme P4 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, paired with up to 12GB RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and VUFS 3.1 storage.

For lasting performance, the Realme P4 Pro 5G is backed by a 7000mAh battery, whereas the Nord CE 5 5G 7100mAh battery. Both models support 80W fast wired charging.