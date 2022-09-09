Amazon's Kickstarter Deals is here, buy these smartphones at cheaper price

Amazon has announced its annual Great Indian Festival sale for the festive season. However, while the Great Indian Festival is 'coming soon', the e-commerce giant has already launched its Kickstarter Deals, under which you can ‘Grab the best deals, before the sale’.

The deal provides bumper discounts and offers on some top smartphones in the budget segment. In addition to the discount, SBI card users will get an instant 10% off. Some phones are available under exchange offers as well.

Tecno 5 LTE: It was launched in India on February 16 at a starting price of ₹6,699. Currently this model costs ₹6,299 and, on Amazon, can be purchased at ₹6,099. you can also save ₹5,700 more by swapping your phone for a Tecno 5 LTE.

Its feature include 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 6.52-inch HD+ display, 8MP dual rear camera, 5,000mAh battery etc.

Redmi 9 Activ: Launched in India in September last year, the Redmi 9 Activ is currently available at ₹9,499. Under Kickstarter Deals, you can buy it for ₹8,499. Under exchange offer, it's cost comes down by a further ₹8,000 (depends on the condition of the device to be exchanged).

This model has a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and 5,000mAh battery.

Oppo A15s: You can buy this model at a discount of ₹1,500 off on its original price of ₹11,490. It also carries an exchange bonus of ₹9,300. Its features include 6.52-inch LED+ display, 13MP triple rear camera, MediaTek Helio 635 processor and 4,230mAh battery.

