Android tablet vs iPad in 2026: Which one handles AI, work, and gaming better for your money?

The Android tablet vs iPad debate (like smartphones), has been going on forever. In 2026, this debate is getting tougher than ever as Android tablets have finally caught up to iPads. The 'tech gap' that once made iPads the obvious premium choice for a lot of buyers has narrowed down significantly as Android tablets from companies like Samsung, OnePlus, and Lenovo now deliver flagship-level performance and smarter productivity tools.

These tablets are aimed at students, working professionals and gamers. (HT Tech)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

That said, specifications alone don’t tell the full story anymore. Tablet available in the market right offer far more than top notch specs. They offer AI-powered note-taking feature, laptop-like multitasking, console-grade gaming, and accessories that can replace a traditional work setup. Whether you’re a student looking for a laptop pocket-friendly laptop alternative, a working professional looking for a device to help you power through your daily multi-tasking needs, or a gamer looking for travel-friendly gaming device, both iPad and Android tablets have something for everyone. Here are our top iPad and Android tablets that give users more choice and take the debate a step ahead.

Best Android tablets, iPads for work and gaming in India

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro features a slim metal design body that feels premium. It comes with a 12.7-inch 3K display that delivers sharp visuals and its Dolby Vision support enhances colour accuracy and contrast. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor and it runs Android 14 with 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates. It comes with Lenovo’s productivity software tools that handle tasks such as multitasking, note-taking, and entertainment with ease. It also gets support for Stylus support.

Specifications Display 12.7-inch 3K LCD, anti-glare paper-like display, Dolby Vision Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300 RAM & Storage 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage Operating System Android 14 Battery 10,200mAh with fast charging support Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C Reasons to Buy Good product quality Good display Great sound Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this tablet's display and sound. They also appreciate its overall product quality. However, its battery life has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and sound.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The 11th generation Apple iPad features a slim aluminium chassis with a lightweight 477g body. On the front you get an 11-inch Liquid Retina display that delivers sharp visuals with vibrant colours, and Apple’s True Tone technology, which automatically adjusts colour temperature for more natural and accurate viewing in different lighting conditions. It is powered by the A16 chip that lets this iPad handle multitasking, note-taking, casual editing, and OTT apps with ease. It runs iPadOS that adds meaningful productivity with split-screen multitasking. You also get Apple Pencil support, which is ideal for students and everyday usage.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina, 2360 x 1640 pixels, True Tone, 500 nits Processor Apple A16 chip RAM & Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB storage options Operating System iPadOS Battery All-day battery life, 28.93Wh battery Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, USB-C, optional 5G Reasons to Buy Smooth performance Vibrant display Premium design Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the iPad's top-notch quality, fast performance, and excellent Liquid Retina display. Buyers have also appreciated its appearance. However, its battery life has received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance and display.

The OnePlus Pad 3 features a sleek all-metal chassis with a 13.2-inch 3.4K display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate delivers that ultra-smooth visuals. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and it runs OxygenOS. It comes with OnePlus AI, which brings productivity focused features like AI Summary, AI Translation, AI Speak & AI Writer, and a Dedicated AI button on keyboard for easy Google Gemini activation. It is backed by a massive 12,140mAh battery and it comes with eight-speaker setup for powerful audio.

Specifications Display 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD, 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite RAM & Storage 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage Operating System Oxygen OS Battery 12,140mAh with fast charging support Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C Reasons to Buy Great sound quality Vibrant display Excellent performance Long battery life Reasons to Avoid Average screen brightness

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the tablet's performance and battery life. Buyers have also praised its display. However, some have reported issues with its display brightness.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, sound and performance.

The Apple iPad Air 11-inch offers a premium design with serious performance. It comes with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display that delivers sharp visuals and True Tone technology for more natural, colour-accurate viewing. It is powered by Apple’s M3 chip, which brings Apple Intelligence features to this tablet. This chip also lets this iPad handle demanding workflows and multitasking effortlessly. It runs iPadOS and it gets Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard support, which transforms it into a capable productivity machine for creators, professionals, and students. It is ideal for working professionals and creators.

Specifications Display 11-inch Liquid Retina display, 2360 x 1640 resolution, P3 Wide Colour, True Tone, anti-reflective coating Processor Apple M3 chip RAM & Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB storage options Operating System iPadOS Battery Up to 10 hours battery life Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, optional 5G Reasons to Buy Smooth lag-free performance Vibrant display Premium design Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the iPad's performance, product quality and display. Buyers have also appreciated its premium appearance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance, design and display.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is one of the best tablets available in the market. It comes with ultra-slim Armour Aluminium chassis that houses a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. This display offers exceptional colour accuracy with vivid contrast and HDR support. It is powered by a flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor and enhanced by Galaxy AI features. It is ideal for gamers, creators, video editors and for AI intensive workloads.

Specifications Display 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, anti-reflective coating Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ RAM & Storage 12GB/16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB storage Operating System Android 14 with One UI Battery 11,200mAh with fast charging Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-C, optional 5G Reasons to Buy Smooth performance Bright and vibrant display Premium and durable design Reasons to Avoid Large size may feel cumbersome for handheld usage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this tablet's design and performance. They have also appreciated its premium appearance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance, design and display.

The Apple iPad Pro 11-inch is Apple’s most powerful tablets and it is built for creators and professionals who demand desktop-grade performance in a highly portable design and gamers. It comes with an 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR 120Hz ProMotion display that delivers industry-leading colour accuracy and life-like visuals. It is powered by the new M5 chip, which handles 4K editing, AI workflows, multitasking, and console-grade gaming effortlessly. This chip also brings Apple Intelligence capabilities to this iPad. It runs iPadOS and it supports Apple Pencil Pro, and Magic Keyboard.

Specifications Display 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR (Tandem OLED), ProMotion 120Hz, P3 Wide Colour, True Tone Processor Apple M5 chip RAM & Storage 8GB/16GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB storage Operating System iPadOS Battery Up to 10 hours battery life Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Thunderbolt / USB 4, optional 5G Reasons to Buy Ultra-smooth performance Bright and vibrant display Premium and durable design Reasons to Avoid Expensive

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this iPad's premium design. They also appreciate its performance and vibrant display.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this tablet for its performance, design and display.

Top 3 features of Android tablets, iPads for work and gaming in India

NAME DISPLAY OS BATTERY Lenovo Idea Tab Pro 12.7-inch 3K LCD, anti-glare paper-like display, Dolby Vision Android 14 10,200mAh Apple iPad 11 11-inch Liquid Retina, 2360 x 1640 pixels, True Tone, 500 nits iPadOS All day battery life OnePlus Pad 3 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD, 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision OxygenOS 12,140mAh Apple iPad Air 11-inch Liquid Retina display, 2360 x 1640 resolution, P3 Wide Colour iPadOS Up to 10 hours of battery life Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ Android 14 11,200mAh Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR (Tandem OLED), ProMotion 120Hz, iPadOS Up to 10 hours battery life

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of tablets. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of tablets, both Android tablets and iPads across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their display tech, battery, performance, and AI-based productivity features. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying Android tablets and iPads in India Which is better to buy in India: an Android tablet or an iPad? Android tablets offer better value, more hardware choices, and expandable storage, while Apple iPad devices deliver better app optimisation, longer software support, and stronger resale value.

Which tablet is better for gaming: Android or iPad? High-end iPads generally offer better gaming performance, but flagship Android tablets like the one by Samsung are equally capable.

What is the ideal tablet screen size for work and entertainment? 10–11 inches is ideal for portability. 12–14 inches is better for multitasking, editing, and replacing a laptop.

Which tablet has better software updates? Apple leads here, with 5–7 years of updates. Premium Android tablets from Samsung now offer up to 7 years on select models.

Are tablets good for online classes and video calls? Yes. Look for a good front camera, strong microphones, and at least a 10-inch display.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.