Android will soon roll out this useful feature but only for ‘experienced users’

Google is preparing to roll out a new feature for Android that gives “experienced users” more control over app installations, particularly when it comes to sideloading apps from outside the Play Store. The update comes as part of Google’s broader developer verification initiative, first announced in August, which aims to strengthen Android’s defences against scams and malware. The company claims that verification requirements on Google Play have already proven effective in reducing malicious activity. .(Representational/Unsplash)

A new “advanced flow” for expert users

Under the upcoming system, Google will continue to require developers to verify their identity before users can install their apps, even when sideloading. However, in response to feedback from developers and advanced users, the company is now building an “advanced flow” that lets experienced users bypass verification warnings after acknowledging the risks involved.

Google describes this as a feature “for developers and power users”, not general consumers. It is designed to ensure that those with technical expertise can still install unverified apps for testing or personal use, while protecting less experienced users from being tricked into unsafe downloads.

“We are designing this flow specifically to resist coercion, ensuring that users aren’t tricked into bypassing these safety checks while under pressure from a scammer,” Google said in a statement. “It will also include clear warnings to ensure users fully understand the risks involved, but ultimately, it puts the choice in their hands.”

The feature is still in early development, with Google currently gathering feedback on its design. More details are expected in the coming months.

Why Google says developer verification is essential

Google defended the new safeguards by citing a rise in social engineering attacks, particularly in regions such as Southeast Asia. In one common scam, attackers call victims posing as bank officials and persuade them to install a fake “verification app” to secure their account.

Once installed, this malicious app intercepts notifications and captures two-factor authentication codes, allowing scammers to drain the victim’s bank account.

Google says developer verification helps prevent such attacks by forcing app creators to use real, verifiable identities when distributing software. This, the company argues, makes it significantly harder and more expensive for bad actors to operate.

“Without verification, bad actors can spin up new harmful apps instantly,” Google said. “It becomes an endless game of whack-a-mole.”

A safer Android ecosystem ahead

The company claims that verification requirements on Google Play have already proven effective in reducing malicious activity. The same model will now expand to the wider Android ecosystem, ensuring accountability behind every app users install.

At the same time, Google confirmed that it is working on a “dedicated account type for students and hobbyists”, allowing limited app distribution without full verification, another nod to Android’s open-source roots.

The “advanced user” flow will strike a middle ground between freedom and security, giving developers flexibility while keeping regular users safe from deceptive or dangerous installations.