Another 5 game-changing updates in Counter-Strike 2 that will blow your mind

American video game developer giant Valve recently announced its brand new multiplayer shooter Counter-Strike 2 which is the successor of the most critically acclaimed game in e-sports history, CS:GO and also CS 1.6 . CS2 is here to give the gamers a whole new experience while keeping its more than 20 years legacy.

Counter Strike 2 Limited beta test is live

The game has undergone a complete makeoverbut keeping its roots strong. New game includes updated maps (new dust 2, inferno,mirage, nuke), improved lighting, new gameplay changes and a new game engine. Before going live globally Valve gave a chance to numerous players forbeta testingthe game, discovering new features, new line-ups and changes that set new CS apart from its predecessor.

Brand New features in Counter-Strike 2

For the past couple of days many players have been playing the Counter-Strike 2 limited Beta test. Hence, the Reddit and Steam based CS community has been flooding out posts related to new features explored and discovered in Counter-Strike 2. Here’s some more mind-blowing update CS2 has to offer-

1. New Responsive Environment & Blood Splatter Effect

CS2 has introduced brand new environmental effects that will interact with other in-game elements. Explosive grenades explode and spatter differently and look more realistic as the effect takes place. And also the C4 explosive is quite theatrical.

Counter Strike Blood Splatter

CS2 also upgraded player blood splatters. When you shoot or get hit by bullets there will be prominent blood splatters around the area. The new blood splatter will give a grittier and mature feel; with the main launch they may provide the blood splatter toggle option.

2. Audio Indicator in Mini-Map just like PUBG:

The mini-map in CS2 has been updated, and it now indicates a visual representation for your footsteps just like Valorant.

3. Audio Rework:

Valve stated that the sound engine in Counter-Strike 2 has been reworked. The new game will provide more crisp sound. CS:GO has had HRTF spatial audio since its launch date and was quite good enough. Now players are anxious about how much better the new sound rework will do.

In addition, new CS2 has new weapons and reload sound. You can notice every single weapon has a slightly different sound that can be noticed. The gun sounds also feel much satisfying.

4. Now players can see their legs:

Beta testers have noticed that the player’s perspective has been updated in CS2. When a player looks down now they can actually see their legs. This is a neat feature in CS2.

Counter Strike Leg view

In addition, in the new game jumping on the boxes, bunny hopping will feel different because of the added visibility of your legs.

5. New Gun Models and Knife skins:

In the CS2 the gun models have been updated and the existing skins look drastically different now. All your skins will look grittier and badass, thanks to new source engine 2. Valve promised that all the stock weapons have been upgraded with higher resolution models and for that reason many existing skills will look better.

Twitter user @_ale_cs have spotted two new knives in CS2 beta games files. Two blades are called Kurki and Twinblade. So now the game has 21 knife styles in total.