Apple adds infamous device to vintage list, marking end of controversial era

Apple has officially designated its 2013 Mac Pro, dubbed the "Trash Can" for its cylindrical design, as a vintage product, closing the chapter on one of the company's most divisive hardware experiments. The update, published on July 11, marks more than a decade since the machine first launched and more than five years since it was last sold. Also added to Apple’s vintage list this month are the 2019 iMacs, the 11-inch and 12.9-inch 2019 iPad Pro models.(REUTERS)

Unveiled with much fanfare in 2013, the radically redesigned Mac Pro stood in stark contrast to its predecessor’s tower form factor. It featured a compact, cylindrical chassis and a dual-GPU architecture that Apple believed would suit future pro workflows. At its launch, Apple’s Phil Schiller boldly declared, “Can’t innovate any more, my ass.” But the excitement didn’t last.

Within a few years, it became clear that the new design was less flexible and difficult to upgrade, especially for professionals who needed modularity and powerful single-GPU performance. By 2017, Apple executives publicly acknowledged the limitations of the design, with Craig Federighi admitting that the company had "designed itself into a bit of a thermal corner."

Despite a modest internal refresh in 2017, Apple ultimately scrapped the form factor, returning to a more traditional and modular tower with the 2019 Mac Pro. The current 2023 model, which runs on Apple’s M2 Ultra chip, continues in that direction.

The vintage classification means Apple will provide hardware service and support for the 2013 Mac Pro for up to two more years, as long as parts remain available. Once a product is seven years old, it transitions to obsolete status, at which point official service is no longer offered.

Also added to Apple’s vintage list this month are the 2019 iMacs, the 11-inch and 12.9-inch 2019 iPad Pro models, and the 128GB iPhone 8. Meanwhile, Apple has labelled the second-gen AirPort Express, certain AirPort Time Capsules, and the 802.11ac AirPort Extreme as obsolete.

While the 2013 Mac Pro no longer supports the latest macOS Sequoia officially, some users still run modern software on it using tools like OpenCore Legacy Patcher. For now, it remains a footnote in Apple’s hardware history, a bold vision that ultimately missed the mark.