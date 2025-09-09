Apple AirPods Pro 3 with better noise cancellation, live translation and heart rate sensing, priced at Rs…

Apple today officially lanched the AirPods Pro 3 at its September 2025 event, positioning them as the most advanced AirPods yet. The third-generation Pro earbuds introduce a host of upgrades, including twice the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) performance compared to AirPods Pro 2, best-in-class fit with five silicone ear tip sizes, and the addition of heart rate sensing for the first time in Apple’s audio range. With this launch, Apple is expanding the role of AirPods beyond entertainment into health and wellness monitoring.(Apple)

With this launch, Apple is expanding the role of AirPods beyond entertainment into health and wellness monitoring. The built-in optical sensor allows the AirPods Pro 3 to measure heart rate during workouts, stress monitoring sessions or throughout the day, with data syncing seamlessly to the Health app on iPhone and Apple Watch.

Apple Intelligence brings live translation

A standout software feature is live translation powered by Apple Intelligence. Users can listen to conversations in different languages and receive instant translations in their native tongue directly through the earbuds. Apple has integrated this functionality across FaceTime, Apple Translate, and third-party supported apps, making the AirPods Pro 3 useful for travellers, students and professionals.

Key features of AirPods Pro 3

Best fit yet: Five different ear tip sizes for improved comfort and sound isolation.

2× Active Noise Cancellation: Stronger suppression of environmental noise in all settings.

Heart rate sensing: Monitors beats per minute (BPM) and shares insights with Apple’s Health app.

USB-C charging case: Supports Precision Finding and better durability with IP57 resistance dust and water resistance.

Availability and pricing

Pre-orders for the AirPods Pro 3 are likely begin 12 September 2025, with sales starting 19 September in key markets including India. Pricing is same as the AirPods Pro 2 at $249. Though official India pricing is yet to be confirmed it is believed to be ₹24,900.

This positions the AirPods Pro 3 as Apple’s most comprehensive audio device yet, combining high-end sound, health monitoring, AI-powered translation, and best-ever fit in a single pair of earbuds.