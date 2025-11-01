Apple AirPods Pro with cameras may arrive in 2026, here’s what we know

Apple’s newly launched AirPods Pro 3 have just hit the market, but rumours already suggest another, even more advanced pair of AirPods could be on the way next year, complete with built-in cameras. If true, this would expand Apple’s audio lineup to its biggest range ever, reflecting the company’s recent push to offer more specialised versions of each product. Apple’s gradual move away from its famously simple product grid, once championed by Steve Jobs.(Apple)

AirPods with built-in cameras?

According to a recent leak, Apple is reportedly working on a new AirPods Pro model featuring integrated IR cameras. These sensors would likely be used for AI-driven visual intelligence features, potentially interacting with Apple’s upcoming Vision products or improving spatial awareness and gesture recognition. The leaker claims this new model will not replace the AirPods Pro 3, but rather exist as a higher-end version, a move consistent with Apple’s growing strategy of product diversification.

This follows Apple’s recent approach with the AirPods 4, which launched in two variants: one with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and one without. The idea is to give users multiple tiers of performance and price, instead of a single one-size-fits-all product.

Expanding the AirPods family

If reports are accurate, Apple’s 2026 AirPods lineup could include:

-AirPods Pro 3 with cameras (potentially marketed as “AI AirPods”)

-AirPods Pro 3

-AirPods 4 with ANC

-AirPods 4

-AirPods Max

That means five distinct AirPods models available at once, more than at any point in Apple’s history.

A growing lineup for a growing audience

Apple’s gradual move away from its famously simple product grid, once championed by Steve Jobs, is now a clear strategy to serve its enormous user base. Just as iPhone buyers can now choose from several models spanning multiple price brackets, Apple appears set to apply the same logic to its audio products.

While details about the camera-equipped AirPods Pro remain scarce, this could mark the next big leap for Apple’s wearables, blending sound, sight, and AI into a single ecosystem.