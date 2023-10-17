Apple Diwali sale 2023: Check deals on iPhone 15 series, other products

If you are looking to buy gadgets or electronic products this festive season, here is what you must know: Apple has announced its Diwali sale offers, and is giving big discounts on products such as the newly-launched iPhone 15 series, as well as MacBook Air, iPads, and other devices. The Apple logo as seen at an Apple Store in Brooklyn, New York, U.S.

The Diwali sale is live at the tech giant's retail outlets in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Delhi's Saket. The offers can also be availed on the Apple online store.

Instant discounts and bank offers

As per Gadgets Now, the company is giving instant discounts on HDFC Bank cards. Other bank's cards, meanwhile, carry no-cost EMI option.

Products and discounts

iPhone 15 series: Revealed last month, the series is made up by iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, with respective starting prices of ₹79,900, ₹89,900, ₹1,34,900, and ₹1,59,900.

From the sale, however, customers can save ₹6000 on each of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, on the other hand, get an instant off of ₹5000.

Previous iPhones: On some of the previous iterations of its flagship device, the iPhone, Apple is giving ₹4000 off (iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus), ₹3000 (iPhone 13) and ₹2000 (iPhone SE).

MacBook Air (M2 chip): Both variants (13 and 15-inch) of this sleek and powerful device carry a discount of ₹10,000, while MacBook Air with M1 chip gets a cashback of ₹8000.

iPads: On the 11 and 12.9-inch models of iPad Pro and iPad Air, customers can save ₹5000. There is a ₹4000 cashback on the 10th generation iPad, and ₹3000 on the 9th generation of the device. iPad Mini comes at ₹3000 off.

