Apple dominates global smartphone market in Q1 2025, leaving Samsung behind

The first quarter of 2025 has been quite eventful for the tech industry. From new tech launches to innovative smartphones, we’ve had a small glimpse of how the sector is advancing each year. Now, as Counterpoint Research reveals global smartphone market data for Q1 2025, the data showcases a major shift as Apple surpasses Samsung in global sales. The report also highlighted that the smartphone market has grown by 3%, but experts also showcase doubts over the recorded growth for the coming months due to economic uncertainty. However, it was revealed that major smartphone launches such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16e have driven the market in this quarter. Know more about the global smartphone market data The global smartphone market has grown by 3% in Q1 2025.(Bloomberg)

Also read: Apple was on brink of crisis before Trump tariff concession

Global smartphone market sales for Q1 2025

In 2025, the tables have turned as Apple has taken the first spot in the global smartphone market, surpassing Samsung with just a few margins. Reportedly, Apple dominated 19% of the smartphone market, with first position, with Samsung taking the second place with 18% of the market. This major shift was reported due to the launch and demand for Apple’s new affordable smartphone, the iPhone 16e and growth in several regions, including Japan, India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Also read: Apple's foldable iPhone to use liquid metal Hinge for enhanced durability and crease-free display: Report

On the other hand, Samsung showcased a massive growth in February and late March, after the launch of new A series models. While these two dominated the market, Xiaomi has showcased a slight growth and popularity. Vivo and Oppo also continued to maintain their top 5 spot. While these results look promising for Q1, the ongoing traffic expansion in the US could cause a major shift. With back-to-back changes, demand for iPhones has drastically increased, rushing Apple into collecting stock for uncertainty for the future.

Also read: Apple WWDC 2025 announced for June 9: Know what we can expect

Experts also predict economic instability and inflating growth due to Trump’s tariffs. Therefore, we have to prepare for any more price shifts in electronics, especially for smartphones, as tech giants are highly reliant on China’s manufacturing infrastructure. While tariffs will not be imposed on smartphones, computers, and other electronics, it should be noted that the US government has temporarily excluded some electronic devices.