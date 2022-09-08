Apple event 2022: iPhone 14 series launched, Watch 8 & Airpods unveiled

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook on Wednesday addressed the technology giant's annual keynote event ‘Far Out’. The nearly two hour addressed witnessed high-end product launches by the tech honcho, including the latest iPhone 14 series.This new series includes iPhone, iPhone Plus, iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max models. The Apple users had been waiting since past one year for the new smartphone series.This time, the company has introduced several new features for the phone, including a larger camera display and satellite connectivity for emergency services. Apple plans to offer satellite services free for the first two years, starting in November.The iPhone remains Apple’s most important product by far, generating roughly 50% of the company’s sales on its own and helping fuel additional revenue from services like the App Store and Apple TV+.Besides this, the technology giant also unveiled its smartwatch series. The device called Apple Watch 8 is focused on making women's health better, helping them to track their ovulation with the temperature feature. The company is also rolling out a redesigned Apple Watch SE. It also unveiled a new version called for Ultra aimed at athletes. That device has a bigger screen and a new button that gives users “quick physical control” for a range of functions.ALSO READ: Apple Watch 8 boasts of crash detection, temperature sensors. Check featuresThe Apple Watch has become an increasingly more important part of the tech giant’s business, accounting for a large portion of its Wearables, Home and Accessories segment, which generated about $8 billion last quarter. The Apple Watch is tied to the iPhone, meaning the product helps push users to buy newer smartphone models and benefits Apple beyond just the price of the smartwatch’s hardware, Bloomberg reported.

The third product unveiled at the event was an updated AirPods Pro earbuds. It has been updated with improved audio quality and a redesigned carrying case.ALSO READ: Spatial audio, 2x more active noise cancellation: Apple launches AirPods Pro 2The company said that the new model offers crisper audio and a H2 wireless chip. AirPods have become an increasingly critical part of Apple’s Wearables, Home and Accessories category, which brought in about $8 billion in revenue last quarter. The Pro models offer active noise cancelation, giving consumers a reason to pay up for the higher-end version.

