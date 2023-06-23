Apple iPhone 14 is available for price below 40,000 on Flipkart. Details here

Are you planning to buy an Apple iPhone 14 but had been unable to do so because of its high price? Thanks to e-commerce giant Flipkart, you can buy this premium smartphone for less than ₹40,000. Under its ‘Back to Campus’ offer, Flipkart is offering discounts on smartphones across different brands. The company ha listed the 128GB model at a discounted price of ₹68,999. It is a ₹10,901 discounted against the original price of ₹79,900. Then, there is a bank discount of ₹4,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions. Now, the smartphone can be easily purchased at 64,999 after the Flipkart and HDFC discount. The e-commerce platform is also offering a maximum discount of up to ₹35,000 on exchanging your old smartphone while buying iPhone 14.The actual exchange rate will depend on the brand, storage and the working condition of your old phone. With this exchange offer, you can buy your phone at ₹29,999. iPhone 14 featuresApple had launched the iPhone 14 in September last year. It is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset which is paired with 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB storage options. It is equipped with a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor. There are multiple colour variants including Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED, Blue and Yellow colour options.

