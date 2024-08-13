Apple iPhone Air may debut in 2025 with iPhone 17 series- All details

Apple has kickstarted the production for the upcoming iPhone 16 series. However, rumours about next year’s iPhone 17 series have already started to circulate. Over the past few months, we have been hearing rumours about a slimmer version of the iPhone. While many are calling it the “iPhone Slim,” Apple analyst Mark Gurman believes that it would be an “iPhone Air.” Although the recent information about the slimmer version of the iPhone is quite confusing to speculate what Apple has planned for next year’s iPhone 17 series, a new report by Gurman gives the rumours a whole new direction which is worth exploring. Apple iPhone 17 Air is in the works with a new design and Pro-like performance. (AP)

2025 Apple iPhone Air

Apple is rumoured to be working on bringing a slimmer and lighter version of the iPhone. This new iPhone is expected to have a completely new design, which will set it apart from the current iPhone Pro models. Earlier, it was speculated that the iPhone 17 Slim would be placed above the iPhone 17 Pro Max, making it an ultra-high-end version of the iPhone. However, DSCC analyst Ross Young reported that Apple may plan to replace the 6.7-inch iPhone Plus variant with a new 6.5-inch model which is suspected to be the iPhone 17 Slim. Furthermore, redesigning features of the smartphone came forward during which Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the iPhone 17 Slim could feature a single-lensed camera.

Now, to give a more clarified vision of what Apple has planned for next year, the latest Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman highlighted that the company may bring “iPhone Air” instead of “iPhone Slim.” This slimmer iPhone model is expected to be placed between the vanilla iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. Gurman also highlighted how Apple could plan to market the iPhone Air with a performance, camera, screen size, and other features which are expected to be similar to the Pro models, however, with a much cooler design than a standard iPhone model.

The move to introduce a mid-tier smartphone that falls between iPhone and iPhone Pro models has been going on for years now. Mainly when Apple announced the iPhone 12 Mini. However, the Mini variants did not work well for the company. Later Apple introduced the “Plus” variant which again falls short when it comes to sales numbers. Now, the company has built a new strategy to sway buyers with “iPhone Air.”

Therefore, with the 2025 iPhone 17 series, we get some incremental changes along with a new “iPhone Air” model. However, it is currently unsure where the “iPhone Plus” variant will be placed or if it will be discontinued from next year just like the “iPhone Mini.” To confirm the claims, we will have to wait for September 2025 to know what Apple has in store for its users.