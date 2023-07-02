iPhone users may soon get satellite-powered voice calls, internet feature: Report

After introducing the emergency SOS via satellite feature in the iPhone 14 series, Apple will now extend the service to calls and internet, too, LiveMint reported citing PCMag. In a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing, Apple’s partner Globalstar hinted at the possibility of iPhone’s enhanced satellite-powered features.

The SOS feature allows users to send texts to emergency services without the need of cellular reception of WiFi.(REUTERS)

The SOS feature allows users to send texts to emergency services without the need of cellular reception of WiFi. The feature has helped rescue several people stranded in remote areas. Find My app can be utilised to share location with people via satellite.

The filing details a plan by T-Mobile and SpaceX to to power satellite internet services for “unmodified" T-Mobile smartphones.

"Globalstar’s MSS (mobile satellite service) system will continue to evolve over time to support a growing array of direct-to-handset features and services in its licensed spectrum," Globalstar says. The statement indicates that Globalstar could be chalking out a plan to bring satellite voice calls and internet connectivity on the tech giant’s products.

The report further added that AT&T and AST SpaceMobile are in the process of enabling “satellite-powered voice calls and internet access to unmodified consumer smartphones.”

How to use SOS feature

The emergency satellite feature is free for two years after the activation of iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro. It is currently available in the US, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK.

Hold the cellphone at a normal position with a clear view of the sky.

Trees with light foliage might weaken the connection while dense foliage may block it. Mountains and tall structures will also jam the connection.

Follow the steps shown on screen in order to turn left or right or move to avoid a blocked signal.

Irrespective of whether the screen is locked or not, the satellite connection won’t be lost.

Once connected, the mobile phone begins communicating via text with emergency responders by sharing important details like Medical ID and emergency contact information, emergency questionnaire answers, current location, and remaining battery life of the iPhone.

