Apple is paying about 1,750 to some older Apple Watch users after battery swelling settlement

Apple has started sending small cash payments to some owners of older Apple Watch models, closing the loop on a US class action about swollen batteries. If you spot an email titled “Smith et al. v. Apple Inc. Settlement” with a digital prepaid Mastercard link, that is likely the payout notice. Most recipients are seeing about ₹1,750 (roughly $20), with a few reporting slightly more depending on how many total claims were approved. The distribution is happening this week via email, not physical cheques, and it is tied to a settlement fund Apple agreed to earlier this year without admitting any wrongdoing. Older Apple Watch models faced swelling claims. Select US owners are receiving modest settlement payouts via emailed prepaid cards this week.(Unsplash)

What this payout covers and who qualified

The lawsuit alleged that early Apple Watch designs did not leave enough internal tolerance for normal battery expansion over time. In affected units, a swelling cell could push up on the display, leading to lift, cracks, or even complete detachment from the casing. Some users reported operational issues when this happened; a handful claimed minor cuts from exposed edges. Apple’s position has remained consistent: the company denies a defect and says the products were safe to use. To avoid a prolonged and expensive legal process, Apple agreed to a $20 million settlement that covers payments to approved claimants, legal fees, and administration costs.

The scope of the settlement is narrow. It applies to Apple Watch Series 1, Series 2, and Series 3, and only to eligible users tied to the US action. Many people were automatically included if Apple already had a service record for a battery swelling issue on their device. Others could file through the official settlement portal up to the reported deadline of April 10, 2025. The minimum payout was set at $20 per approved device and final amounts vary slightly based on the number of valid claims. If you owned an affected watch but neither had a documented service interaction nor filed a claim before the deadline, you are unlikely to receive anything now. Class action settlements typically require either automatic inclusion through existing records or a timely claim.

If you believe you qualified and have not heard back, search your inbox and spam for the subject line above, then check the settlement website’s FAQs for post‑deadline status and contact information. Importantly, nothing in this settlement implies coverage for newer Apple Watch models. The language and reported eligibility focus on Series 1 through Series 3 only. There is no indication of broader compensation beyond the US class. For users who still own an older watch and are worried, the practical next step remains standard Apple support channels. Depending on warranty status, consumer protection laws in your country and device condition, options may include repair, paid service or upgrade pathways. This settlement does not change Apple’s policy in other regions outside of the US and it does not create a global entitlement to cash payouts, according to the company.