Apple launches Creator Studio subscription: Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro and Pixelmator Pro at 399 per month

Apple has announced Apple Creator Studio, a new subscription offering that combines its professional creative software into a single package. The subscription is aimed at creators working across video, music, imaging and design, and will be available on the App Store starting January 28. Priced at Rs. 399 per month in India, the service bundles Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro and more, alongside new AI-powered features across Apple’s productivity apps.(Shaurya Sharma/ HT Photo)

Apple Creator Studio includes access to Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro and Pixelmator Pro on Mac and iPad, along with Motion, Compressor and MainStage on Mac. Subscribers also get access to new intelligent features and premium content across Keynote, Pages and Numbers on iPhone, iPad and Mac. Freeform will receive Creator Studio features later this year.

Apple says the subscription is designed to simplify access to its creative tools, which were previously sold separately or offered through multiple subscriptions. Users can still purchase individual Mac versions of the apps as one-time purchases if they prefer.

Final Cut Pro gets new AI-powered editing tools

As part of Creator Studio, Final Cut Pro on Mac and iPad receives several new features focused on speeding up video workflows. These include Transcript Search, which lets users find clips by typing spoken phrases, and Visual Search, which allows editors to locate footage by searching for objects or actions. Beat Detection adds a visual beat grid to the timeline, helping creators sync edits to music.

Final Cut Pro for iPad also introduces Montage Maker, which uses AI to assemble a rough cut automatically based on visual highlights in the footage. The feature supports auto-cropping for vertical video formats, targeting creators publishing to social platforms.

Motion and Compressor are included in full, with Motion offering tools such as Magnetic Mask for object isolation without a green screen, and Compressor handling export and delivery settings.

Logic Pro expands AI-assisted music creation

Logic Pro for Mac and iPad gains new AI-driven tools under Creator Studio. Synth Player joins Logic’s Session Player system, generating electronic and bass performances that can be shaped using simple controls. Chord ID analyses audio or MIDI recordings and converts them into editable chord progressions, removing the need for manual transcription.

Logic Pro also adds an expanded Sound Library with royalty-free loops and samples, while iPad users gain access to Quick Swipe Comping and natural language search for sounds. MainStage is included for live performance setups using Mac.

Pixelmator Pro arrives on iPad

Pixelmator Pro is launching on iPad for the first time as part of Apple Creator Studio. The app features a touch-optimised interface with full Apple Pencil support and syncs projects across Mac and iPad. New tools include advanced masking, image upscaling, auto composition and a Warp tool for shaping layers. Apple says performance is optimised for Apple silicon.

Productivity apps get premium content and AI features

Keynote, Pages and Numbers remain free for all users, but Creator Studio subscribers gain access to premium templates, curated content and new AI features. These include image generation, layout cleanup, presentation drafting from text outlines, and formula generation in Numbers. The apps will continue to receive updates independently of the subscription.

Pricing and availability

Apple Creator Studio is priced at Rs. 399 per month or Rs. 3,999 per year in India, with a one-month free trial. College students and educators can subscribe for Rs. 199 per month or Rs. 1,999 per year. Family Sharing is supported for up to six users. Apple also offers up to three months free with the purchase of a new Mac or eligible iPad.