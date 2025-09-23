Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Apple launches Diwali offers in India: Discounts on iPhone 17 Pro, Apple Watch, Macs with No-Cost EMI

ByShaurya Sharma
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 02:21 pm IST

Apple has launched a range of offers, including instant bank discounts and no-cost EMI across its entire product portfolio.

Loading Suggestions...

Just a few days after the iPhone 17 series launch, Apple has entered the festive sales season in India with its Diwali offer, giving buyers added benefits on purchases made directly from the company. The deals include no-cost EMI and instant discounts on Apple products with eligible cards.

iPhone 17 series buyers can get an instant cash back using compatible credit cards.(Shaurya Sharma/ HT Photo)
iPhone 17 series buyers can get an instant cash back using compatible credit cards.(Shaurya Sharma/ HT Photo)

Customers using American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank credit cards can get up to 12 months of no-cost EMI, along with instant cashback of up to 10,000 on select products. Read on for the full details of Apple’s festive offers in India.

Apple Diwali Festive Offers For India

iPhone Offers

  • 5,000 cashback on the latest iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max
  • 5,000 cashback on the iPhone 17 Air
  • 5,000 cashback on the iPhone 17
  • 4,000 cashback on the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, and iPhone 16E
  • 12 months of no-cost EMI on all iPhones

Mac Offers

  • 10,000 cashback on MacBook Air 13-inch and 15-inch
  • 10,000 cashback on MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch
  • 5,000 cashback on iMac
  • 10,000 cashback on Mac Studio
  • 4,000 cashback on Mac Mini
  • 12 months of no-cost EMI on Macs

iPad Offers

  • 4,000 cashback on iPad Air 11-inch and 13-inch
  • 3,000 off on iPad
  • 3,000 off on iPad Mini
  • 4,000 off on iPad Pro
  • 12 months of no-cost EMI on iPads

Apple Watch Offers

  • 6,000 cashback on Apple Watch Ultra 3
  • 4,000 cashback on Apple Watch Series 11
  • 2,000 cashback on Apple Watch SE 3
  • 12 months of no-cost EMI on Apple Watch

HomePod Offer

  • 2,000 instant cashback
  • 6 months of no-cost EMI

AirPods Offers

  • 1,000 off on AirPods Pro 3
  • 1,000 off on AirPods 3
  • 1,000 off on AirPods 4
  • 1,000 off on AirPods 4 with ANC
  • 4,000 off on AirPods Max
  • 6 months of no-cost EMI

Beats Offers

  • 6 months of no-cost EMI
  • Up to 2,000 instant cashback

There's More


There are also Diwali special extras. Apple will be hosting special Today at Apple sessions, created alongside photographer Farhan Hussain and led by Apple’s creative specialists, across various Apple stores in India, including Apple BKC, Apple Saket, and the two new stores, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, from 3rd to 5th October 2025.

During these sessions, participants will have the opportunity to learn about capturing moments on iPhone during Diwali. You can sign up for the sessions here.

Additionally, you will be able to customise your Apple gadgets, such as AirPods, Apple AirTag, Apple Pencil Pro, or the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), as well as iPads, with various emojis and names. Considering it is the Diwali season, you can also send a festive gifts to your lover ones with a personalised message.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / Apple launches Diwali offers in India: Discounts on iPhone 17 Pro, Apple Watch, Macs with No-Cost EMI
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On