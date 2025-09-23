Apple launches Diwali offers in India: Discounts on iPhone 17 Pro, Apple Watch, Macs with No-Cost EMI

Just a few days after the iPhone 17 series launch, Apple has entered the festive sales season in India with its Diwali offer, giving buyers added benefits on purchases made directly from the company. The deals include no-cost EMI and instant discounts on Apple products with eligible cards. iPhone 17 series buyers can get an instant cash back using compatible credit cards.(Shaurya Sharma/ HT Photo)

Customers using American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank credit cards can get up to 12 months of no-cost EMI, along with instant cashback of up to ₹10,000 on select products. Read on for the full details of Apple’s festive offers in India.

Apple Diwali Festive Offers For India

iPhone Offers

₹ 5,000 cashback on the latest iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

₹5,000 cashback on the iPhone 17 Air

₹5,000 cashback on the iPhone 17

₹4,000 cashback on the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, and iPhone 16E

12 months of no-cost EMI on all iPhones

Mac Offers

₹ 10,000 cashback on MacBook Air 13-inch and 15-inch

₹10,000 cashback on MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch

₹5,000 cashback on iMac

₹10,000 cashback on Mac Studio

₹4,000 cashback on Mac Mini

12 months of no-cost EMI on Macs

iPad Offers

₹ 4,000 cashback on iPad Air 11-inch and 13-inch

₹3,000 off on iPad

₹3,000 off on iPad Mini

₹4,000 off on iPad Pro

12 months of no-cost EMI on iPads

Apple Watch Offers

₹ 6,000 cashback on Apple Watch Ultra 3

₹4,000 cashback on Apple Watch Series 11

₹2,000 cashback on Apple Watch SE 3

12 months of no-cost EMI on Apple Watch

HomePod Offer

₹ 2,000 instant cashback

6 months of no-cost EMI

AirPods Offers

₹ 1,000 off on AirPods Pro 3

₹1,000 off on AirPods 3

₹1,000 off on AirPods 4

₹1,000 off on AirPods 4 with ANC

₹4,000 off on AirPods Max

6 months of no-cost EMI

Beats Offers

6 months of no-cost EMI

Up to ₹ 2,000 instant cashback

There's More



There are also Diwali special extras. Apple will be hosting special Today at Apple sessions, created alongside photographer Farhan Hussain and led by Apple’s creative specialists, across various Apple stores in India, including Apple BKC, Apple Saket, and the two new stores, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, from 3rd to 5th October 2025.

During these sessions, participants will have the opportunity to learn about capturing moments on iPhone during Diwali. You can sign up for the sessions here.

Additionally, you will be able to customise your Apple gadgets, such as AirPods, Apple AirTag, Apple Pencil Pro, or the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), as well as iPads, with various emojis and names. Considering it is the Diwali season, you can also send a festive gifts to your lover ones with a personalised message.