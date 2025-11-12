Search
Wed, Nov 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Apple launches limited edition ‘sock’ for your iPhone, price goes up to 20,300

ByAyushmann Chawla
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 07:48 am IST

Apple has confirmed that the iPhone Pocket is a limited-edition release and will be sold only in select markets.

Loading Suggestions...

Apple has unveiled a new limited-edition accessory for the iPhone, and it’s causing quite a stir online. Called the iPhone Pocket, the accessory is essentially a luxury “sock” for your iPhone, designed in collaboration with the Japanese fashion label Issey Miyake. Meant to evoke nostalgia for the early-2000s iPod Socks, the new iPhone Pocket reimagines the concept in true Apple fashion, minimalist, premium, and expensive.

iPhone Pocket is made from a 3D-knitted stretchable fabric that snugly fits around your iPhone. (Apple)
iPhone Pocket is made from a 3D-knitted stretchable fabric that snugly fits around your iPhone. (Apple)

A luxury throwback with a modern twist

The iPhone Pocket is made from a 3D-knitted stretchable fabric that snugly fits around your iPhone. It’s not just decorative, the fabric can expand enough to let users peek at their iPhone screens without fully removing the device. Apple describes it as a “wearable pocket,” suitable for both functionality and fashion.

Unlike the simple iPod Socks of 2004, which came in packs of six for around $29, the iPhone Pocket is far from budget-friendly. The short-strap version is priced at $149.95 (around 12,900), while the long-strap variant costs a hefty $229.95 (around 20,300).

Designed by Issey Miyake Studio

The collaboration with Issey Miyake’s design studio, the same team that created Steve Jobs’ iconic black turtleneck, adds a touch of high fashion to the launch. The Pocket’s design reflects Miyake’s signature minimalism and use of flexible, wearable textiles.

The accessory can be worn in multiple ways: over the shoulder, on the wrist, or attached to a handbag. It comes in a range of colours including lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon, and black for the short strap, while the longer version will only be available in sapphire, cinnamon, and black.

Available in select regions only

Apple has confirmed that the iPhone Pocket is a limited-edition release and will be sold only in select markets including the US, UK, France, Italy, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea. Stocks are expected to be limited, and select Apple Stores will display the Pocket for in-person viewing.

For Apple fans, this might be the quirkiest, and most expensive, way to keep your iPhone safe yet stylish.

News / Technology / Apple launches limited edition ‘sock’ for your iPhone, price goes up to 20,300
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On