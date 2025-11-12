Apple launches limited edition ‘sock’ for your iPhone, price goes up to 20,300

Apple has unveiled a new limited-edition accessory for the iPhone, and it’s causing quite a stir online. Called the iPhone Pocket, the accessory is essentially a luxury “sock” for your iPhone, designed in collaboration with the Japanese fashion label Issey Miyake. Meant to evoke nostalgia for the early-2000s iPod Socks, the new iPhone Pocket reimagines the concept in true Apple fashion, minimalist, premium, and expensive. iPhone Pocket is made from a 3D-knitted stretchable fabric that snugly fits around your iPhone. (Apple)

A luxury throwback with a modern twist

The iPhone Pocket is made from a 3D-knitted stretchable fabric that snugly fits around your iPhone. It’s not just decorative, the fabric can expand enough to let users peek at their iPhone screens without fully removing the device. Apple describes it as a “wearable pocket,” suitable for both functionality and fashion.

Unlike the simple iPod Socks of 2004, which came in packs of six for around $29, the iPhone Pocket is far from budget-friendly. The short-strap version is priced at $149.95 (around ₹12,900), while the long-strap variant costs a hefty $229.95 (around ₹20,300).

Designed by Issey Miyake Studio

The collaboration with Issey Miyake’s design studio, the same team that created Steve Jobs’ iconic black turtleneck, adds a touch of high fashion to the launch. The Pocket’s design reflects Miyake’s signature minimalism and use of flexible, wearable textiles.

The accessory can be worn in multiple ways: over the shoulder, on the wrist, or attached to a handbag. It comes in a range of colours including lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon, and black for the short strap, while the longer version will only be available in sapphire, cinnamon, and black.

Available in select regions only

Apple has confirmed that the iPhone Pocket is a limited-edition release and will be sold only in select markets including the US, UK, France, Italy, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea. Stocks are expected to be limited, and select Apple Stores will display the Pocket for in-person viewing.

For Apple fans, this might be the quirkiest, and most expensive, way to keep your iPhone safe yet stylish.