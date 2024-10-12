Apple MacBook Pro M4, iPad mini 7 launch reportedly few days away: 5 things to expect

Apple's launches for 2024 may not be over just yet. Following the iPhone 16 series debut in September, the Cupertino-based tech giant could be preparing to unveil a range of new Mac hardware and iPads on 1st November, according to Bloomberg. This event is expected to introduce refreshed models of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac, and a new version of the iPad mini, which hasn't seen an update since 2021. Here are five key things to watch out for with these upcoming devices. MacBook Pro with the M4 series of chipsets could retain the current design as per leaks.((Vishal Mathur / HT Photo))

1. MacBook Pro to Get a Spec Bump – M4 on the Horizon

Earlier this year, Apple updated the iPad Pro with the M4 chipset, and it now looks like the MacBook Pro is next in line. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch versions of the MacBook Pro are expected to feature the new M4 series chipsets, with rumours suggesting that Apple will also introduce the more powerful variants: the M4 Pro and M4 Max.

2. M4 Pro and M4 Max Chipsets Likely Incoming

As with previous MacBook Pro launches, following Apple's transition to ARM architecture, we’ve seen the company release more powerful chip variants shortly after launching a base model. This was the case with the M1 series, where Apple introduced the M1 MacBook Air first, then followed up with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in the MacBook Pro. A similar pattern followed with the M3 line-up, and Apple is now expected to repeat the cycle with the M4 Pro and M4 Max. These more advanced chips should provide significant performance improvements, especially for power-intensive workflows. There is also speculation that the new Mac mini could benefit from the M4 Pro chip.

3. No Redesign for the MacBook Pro

Earlier this week, leaked videos from Russia appeared to show the MacBook Pro in detail, including its design, specs, and even the unboxing experience. If these leaks are accurate, we shouldn't expect any significant redesign of the MacBook Pro this time around. Instead, think of it as a specification refresh, with the same external design. And if the leaks do turn out to be true, exepct the box design to be the same as well.

4. Mac mini to Become Even Smaller

Alongside the MacBook Pro, Apple is anticipated to release a revamped Mac mini, said to be roughly the size of the Apple TV 4K. This update would mark the first major redesign of the Mac mini, and it will likely come with the M4 chipset. According to Mark Gurman, Apple has been testing models with various ports, though a full-sized USB-A port might be absent, with USB-C Thunderbolt ports expected to dominate.

5. iPad mini 7 – A Long-Awaited Update After 3 Years

The iPad mini was last refreshed in 2021, when the iPad mini 6 launched with the A15 SoC. While still a popular choice for its compact form factor and portability, it has started to show its age. The iPad mini 7 is expected to bring a new chipset, possibly supporting Apple's latest Intelligent features, finally giving this beloved tablet a much-needed update.