Apple may have to pay over 8869 crore to Google every year to access…

Apple is reportedly preparing to strike one of its biggest AI deals yet, and it could cost the company $1 billion (approx. ₹8,869 crore) every year. According to Bloomberg, Apple is in the final stages of an agreement with Google-parent Alphabet to license its 1.2 trillion-parameter Gemini AI model, which will power major upgrades to Siri. Gemini deal ties into Apple’s broader Apple Intelligence strategy.(AP)

If finalised, the deal would mark a dramatic shift for Apple, which has traditionally avoided depending on external AI systems. But as the company works to rebuild Siri from the ground up, Apple appears ready to borrow Google's AI muscle to accelerate progress.

Why Apple wants Google Gemini

Bloomberg reports that Apple evaluated multiple AI models, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude, before choosing Google’s Gemini. The goal is to integrate Gemini into Siri’s backend to improve its ability to: understand deeper context, summarise and plan tasks and handle multi-step commands

The upgraded Siri, internally code-named Linwood, is expected to debut with iOS 26.4 next spring.

This partnership, however, is meant to be temporary. Apple is developing its own massive 1 trillion-parameter cloud model, expected to be ready by late 2026. Until then, Gemini will fill the gap.

How the partnership will work

-Gemini will run on Apple’s Private Cloud Compute servers, meaning user data won’t touch Google’s infrastructure.

-Gemini will handle specific tasks like summarisation and planning, while other features rely on Apple’s own AI models.

-Unlike the public Google–Safari search deal, this AI agreement will be behind the scenes, Google won’t be co-branded inside Siri.

-Earlier discussions about adding Gemini as a chatbot inside Siri were dropped.

The Siri rebuild is being overseen by Mike Rockwell (Vision Pro lead) and Craig Federighi, under a project known internally as Glenwood.

A crucial moment for Siri, and Apple

Siri has long trailed behind rivals like ChatGPT, Google Assistant and Gemini. Apple now aims to transform Siri from a simple voice assistant into a smarter, more conversational AI system.

But as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman warns, success isn’t guaranteed:

“There’s no guarantee users will embrace it or that it can undo years of damage to the Siri brand.”

Part of a larger Apple Intelligence push

The Gemini deal ties into Apple’s broader Apple Intelligence strategy, which will roll out across iPhone, iPad and Mac in 2026. Apple is also preparing: a new smart home display with speaker and wall-mount options, updated HomePod mini and Apple TV hardware, and deeper AI integration across apps and system features.

With AI becoming increasingly expensive and complex, even Apple is now acknowledging a new reality: big tech can no longer build everything alone, not even Siri’s brain.

The coming months will show whether this billion-dollar bet finally gives Siri the reboot users have been waiting for.