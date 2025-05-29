Apple may rename iOS, iPadOS and other operating systems soon: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing to change the way it names its operating systems, and will adopt a new system based on the last two digits of the upcoming year. This move aims to bring uniformity across its software lineup and reduce confusion caused by the current naming conventions. Apple is preparing to rename all its operating systems using the upcoming year’s last two digits.(REUTERS)

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is set to replace the current naming style with year-based numbers starting in 2025. For example, the next version of iOS, expected in the fall of 2025, will be called iOS 26 instead of iOS 19. Similarly, other Apple operating systems will follow the same pattern, including iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.

Unified Naming Across All Platforms

Currently, Apple’s software versions carry different numbers since their initial releases did not occur simultaneously. This has led to inconsistent naming across devices, such as iOS 18, watchOS 12, macOS 15, and visionOS 2, all being active at the same time. By shifting to year-based numbers, Apple aims to create a more straightforward and predictable system.

No Changes Expected for iPhone Naming

However, the Bloomberg report did not indicate any plans to rename iPhone models along the same lines. The iPhone 16 was released earlier this year, and the iPhone 17 is expected to arrive in September 2025. There is no information suggesting that Apple will rename the iPhone series to match the new OS naming standard.

A potential source of confusion remains around the timing of releases. For example, Apple will name the iPhone’s next operating system version iOS 26, even though it will launch in 2025. This is because only a few months will remain in that year when the software goes live, so Apple will use the year 2026 for the version number. Future updates would follow this logic, with iOS versions matching the upcoming calendar year rather than the current year of release.

Apple’s shift aligns with similar naming strategies used by companies like Samsung and Microsoft, which already apply year-based names to their software updates. The company hopes this new approach will improve clarity for users and developers alike.

In addition to renaming its operating systems, Apple is gearing up to enhance the iPad’s functionality, making it more similar to the Mac and therefore more effective for professional use. The company will also provide third-party developers with access to its artificial intelligence models used in the Apple Intelligence AI initiative. AI integration will extend to managing battery performance on Apple devices.

Apple is expected to officially announce these changes at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 9. The keynote will begin at 1 pm ET (10.30 pm IST). The event will also feature a redesign of Apple’s operating systems, inspired by the visionOS running on the Vision Pro headset.