Apple pushes ahead with plans to replace Qualcomm chips in iPhones

Apple is quietly accelerating efforts to replace Qualcomm’s cellular modems with its own in-house alternatives, beginning with a limited rollout this year and aiming for full independence within the next few years. By developing its own modems, Apple moves closer to controlling the entire hardware stack of its devices.(Reuters)

C1 modem marks the start of transition

The first step came earlier this year when Apple introduced the C1 modem, a custom-built 5G chip included in the iPhone 16e. The chip only supports sub-6GHz 5G, leaving out mmWave, and is said to prioritise battery efficiency over raw speed. Apple has described it as the “most power-efficient modem ever on an iPhone,” a claim likely linked to its use in thinner models like the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

Advanced speeds coming with C2

Qualcomm modems continue to power most iPhones, including the flagship iPhone 17 series expected later this year. However, Apple is developing a more advanced C2 modem with mmWave support, improved carrier aggregation, and download speeds of up to 6 Gbps. It is expected to appear in the iPhone 18 range in 2026.

Long-term modem plans and broader chip integration

Apple’s longer-term roadmap includes the C3 modem, internally codenamed Prometheus, planned for 2027. This version may support satellite connectivity and use AI-assisted optimisation to improve signal quality. The company is also working on Proxima, a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo chip aimed at replacing Broadcom’s components. It’s likely to debut in Apple TV and HomePod mini models before appearing in iPhones.

Eventually, Apple plans to integrate its modem technology directly into its system-on-chip (SoC) designs, similar to Apple Silicon, by around 2028. This would give Apple tighter control over power efficiency, performance, and supply chain costs.

By developing its own modems, Apple moves closer to controlling the entire hardware stack of its devices, a shift with implications for performance, design, and its long-term supplier relationships.