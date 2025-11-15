Apple reportedly to get a new CEO soon? Tim Cook to leave…

Tim Cook is rumoured to step down as Apple CEO very soon. The company has reportedly started looking for potential successors for the top role, and the handover is in process. However, Tim Cook's exit may not be that far, as the Financial Times report suggests that it could happen “as soon as next year”. Therefore, we could expect an announcement surrounding the new top role, and who will replace Tim Cook’s long reign at Apple by 2026. Tim Cook’s long-term reign at Apple may end soon; here’s what reports are saying. (AFP)

The report further highlighted that Apple’s Senior VP of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus, could become the next Apple CEO. However, no confirmation has been given as the final decision is yet to be made. The reason for the big change was listed, but it was highlighted that “People close to Apple say the long-planned transition is not related to the company’s current performance, ahead of what is expected to be a blockbuster end-of-year sales period for the iPhone.”

However, no timeline has been confirmed to make the announcement official, and it's said to be highly unlikely if the company reveals something at the January earnings call. In recent times, Apple has been going through several executive-level changes, starting with Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams announcing his retirement in July, and Apple CFO Luca Maestri stepping down from the role.

If the reports are true, it will be quite impressive to see Apple’s journey post Tim Cook, since it will be the most significant leadership shift in decades. Now, as we wait for an official announcement, it is quite clear that a new chapter for Apple’s leadership may be closer than expected.

Apple from Tim Cook’s exit, several new plans for Apple products have already been discussed. From a new iPhone 18 launch schedule to the iPhone Fold debut. 2026 is expected to be an exciting year for Apple fans.