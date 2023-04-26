How much do Apple Store employees in India earn as salaries?

Technology giant Apple unveiled its first premium stores in Delhi and Mumbai. The event attracted a lot of eyeballs as people flocked in large numbers to experience the iPhone makers' flagship store in the presence of Apple CEO Tim Cook. The stores in both the cities are manned by 170 qualified employees who manage the day-to-day affairs.

Tim Cook with the staff of Apple Store in Mumbai.(Twitter/Tim Cook)

But do you know, how much do these Apple store employees earn as salaries? According to an Economic Times report, an employee here earns more than ₹1 lakh a month. Besides this, these employees get other facilities like health and wellness schemes, paid leaves, tuition fees and discounts on purchase of Apple products.

According to report, the employees at the exclusive Apple stores in Delhi and Mumbai are well qualified with some of them having BTech, MTech and MBA degrees. The report said that the company has recruited staffers who have studied computers science, information technology, electrical engineering and management. These employees have undergone global level customer service training. Thousands of customers had flocked to the store in Delhi's Saket on day one on April 20. Tim Cook welcomed them at the opening of the company's first store in the national capital. The Apple fans had started queuing up outside the mall at 6 am to be among the first lot to meet Cook.

"What an incredible reception, Delhi, thank you! We’re delighted to welcome our customers to our newest store -- Apple Saket!" Cook had tweeted after he greeted people at the store.On April 18, Apple had opened its store in Mumbai, the first one in the country. Customers took selfies with Cook, sought autographs and exchanged pleasantries before going in.

