‘Rare’ Apple sneakers made for employees in 1990s up for auction. It now costs…

A pair of ‘ultra-rare’ shoes believed to be custom-made for Apple employees in the 1990s are being auctioned by Sotheby’s. The auction house’s website has listed the exclusive trainers at a bidding price of $50,000 (nearly ₹ 41 lakh).

Never before sold to the public other than as a one-time giveaway at a National Sales Conference, the shoe features a white leather upper with the old rainbow Apple logo.

The men’s shoes with an air-cushioned heel come in a UK size of 8.5 (European size 41). The description also mentioned yellowing around the midsoles and glue stains on the toe boxes.

"Featuring a predominately white upper, the old-school rainbow Apple logo, on both the tongue and lateral quarter, is a standout detail. Having never reached the general public, this particular pair of sneakers is one of the most obscure in existence and highly coveted on the resale market,” the website stated.

Titled the ‘Omega Sports Apple Computer Sneakers’ the white trainers are made of leather, rubber, and cotton. The box also comes with an extra pair of red laces. The sneakers can be bought and shipped internationally from Colorado, US.

According to Sotheby's, more than 22,000 Apple customers purchased clothing and accessories from the brand in 1985.

Apple had earlier introduced a clothing collection featuring the rainbow logo and Macintosh computer imagery aimed at promoting the brand and creating a sense of community. However, it failed to become a success and was discontinued. Company staff at the Cupertino headquarters in California also had specially designed Apple Park jackets.

In 2015, the tech giant collaborated with the luxury fashion brand Hermès to create a line of watch straps.

Earlier this month, an unopened, first edition 4GB iPhone was auctioned for over $190,000 in the US.

