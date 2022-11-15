Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' old sandals auctioned for this ‘record’ price

A pair of sandals once worn by the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs have been sold for $218,750 ( ₹1.77 crores approximately) as they were auctioned by California-based Julien's Auctions. The auction house said that the sale of the pair of Birkenstock sandals set a record for the 'highest ever' price paid for a pair of sandals at an auction.

"This pair of Birkenstock sandals were previously owned by Mark Sheff, the house manager to Steve Jobs," the auction house informed adding that Steve Jobs wore these sandals during many crucial moments in Apple’s history.

"In 1976, he hatched the beginnings of Apple computer in a Los Altos garage with Apple’s co-founder Steve Wozniak while occasionally wearing these sandals. When Jobs discovered the ingenuity and practicality of Birkenstocks, he became fascinated," the auction house said.

Sold for $218,750. A pair of brown suede leather Birkenstock Arizona sandals that were personally owned and worn by Steve Jobs.



"Icons and Idols: Rock 'N' Roll" auction taking place at the @HardRock in New York City and online at https://t.co/tzS6JKuf2p, Friday through Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ESXO8fJ2L7 — Julien's Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) November 13, 2022

The sandals were sold in Julien's Auctions' "Icons and Idols: Rock n' Roll" public sale. The auction also featured memorabilia, clothing, musical equipment and jewelry from musicians and pop icons such as John Lennon, Elvis Presley and Kurt Cobain.

