Home / World News / Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' old sandals auctioned for this ‘record’ price

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' old sandals auctioned for this ‘record’ price

world news
Published on Nov 15, 2022 04:58 PM IST

Steve Jobs' Sandals: The auction house said that the sale of the pair of Birkenstock sandals set a record for the 'highest ever' price paid for a pair of sandals at an auction.

Steve Jobs' Sandals: Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is seen. (File)
Steve Jobs' Sandals: Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is seen. (File)
ByMallika Soni

A pair of sandals once worn by the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs have been sold for $218,750 ( 1.77 crores approximately) as they were auctioned by California-based Julien's Auctions. The auction house said that the sale of the pair of Birkenstock sandals set a record for the 'highest ever' price paid for a pair of sandals at an auction.

Read more: Joe Biden approval rating lowest of any Democrat president in 44 years

"This pair of Birkenstock sandals were previously owned by Mark Sheff, the house manager to Steve Jobs," the auction house informed adding that Steve Jobs wore these sandals during many crucial moments in Apple’s history.

"In 1976, he hatched the beginnings of Apple computer in a Los Altos garage with Apple’s co-founder Steve Wozniak while occasionally wearing these sandals. When Jobs discovered the ingenuity and practicality of Birkenstocks, he became fascinated," the auction house said.

The sandals were sold in Julien's Auctions' "Icons and Idols: Rock n' Roll" public sale. The auction also featured memorabilia, clothing, musical equipment and jewelry from musicians and pop icons such as John Lennon, Elvis Presley and Kurt Cobain.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
steve jobs
steve jobs

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out