Apple Watch can now give high blood pressure alert: Here’s how

Apple has rolled out hypertension alerts for the Apple Watch, allowing users to monitor potential high blood pressure risks from their wrist. The feature is available on compatible devices running watchOS 26, alongside an iPhone 11 or later with iOS 26. Apple Watch can now alert users to potential high blood pressure with watchOS 26 updates.(Apple)

Supported Apple Watch models

Hypertension alerts are compatible with the following Apple Watch models:

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Also read: Apple Watch SE 3 price in India: What’s new? Sale date and more

How to Enable hypertension alerts

Not all users can turn on the feature. To activate hypertension tracking, users must be over 22 years old, not pregnant, and not have a prior diagnosis of hypertension. Wrist detection must be enabled on the watch.

Once eligibility is confirmed, users can set up hypertension tracking through the Health app by navigating to the heart section or the health checklist in their profile. The watch then monitors heart-related data over a 30-day period. If it detects patterns associated with hypertension, it will send an alert.

Also read: Your Apple Watch might help spot the “silent killer” lurking in your daily life - don’t miss this new feature

How it works

The Apple Watch does not measure blood pressure continuously. Instead, it uses the optical heart sensor to detect how blood vessels respond to heartbeats. An algorithm then analyses this data to identify potential signs of hypertension.

Next steps after an alert

The watch does not send notifications during the first 30 days while collecting baseline data. After this period, if an alert appears, users are prompted to start logging blood pressure readings using a third-party cuff. Apple recommends recording readings for seven days and adding them to the Health app. Users should then consult a health professional to review the data.

Also read: iPhone 17 vs 17 Pro vs Air: Which new iPhone is best for photography?

Hypertension often shows no symptoms, so alerts may come as a surprise. Apple estimates that the feature could issue around one million alerts to people with undiagnosed hypertension within its first year. While the alerts provide early warnings, they are not a replacement for professional medical evaluation and may not detect every case of high blood pressure.