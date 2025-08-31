Apple Watch Ultra 3 launching on September 9: What’s changing and what’s not

Apple is preparing to unveil the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at its September 9 “Awe Dropping” event, alongside the iPhone 17 lineup and Apple Watch Series 11. The Ultra series, introduced as a rugged smartwatch option, is now set for its next upgrade after skipping a major redesign last year. Here’s what to expect from this year’s launch. Apple Watch Ultra 3 is set to launch on September 9 with new features, design, and upgrades.(Bloomberg)

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Design and Display

Apple is unlikely to alter the overall design of the Watch Ultra 3, but changes are expected in the display. The iOS 26 beta suggests a resolution increase to 422 x 514 pixels, compared to 410 x 502 on the Watch Ultra 2. Since case size rumours remain unchanged, this could result from thinner bezels, which will make it the largest display ever on an Apple Watch.

The Watch Ultra 3 may adopt the LTPO3 OLED display used in last year’s Series 10. This technology supports higher brightness levels at angles and allows the always-on display to operate with minimal brightness at 1 nit. That improvement made it possible for the second hand to update even when the wrist is lowered, and the same functionality is expected on the Ultra 3.

Processor and Performance

The Ultra 3 will likely feature the new S11 chip. While it is expected to match the performance of the S9 and S10, the reduced chip size could create space for a larger battery or additional hardware inside the watch.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: New Connectivity Features

Apple may introduce a satellite connectivity feature for the first time in its watch lineup. This would enable Emergency SOS in areas without cellular or Wi-Fi service. The feature could extend to text messaging, much like the iPhone’s satellite service, which may appeal to outdoor users in remote locations.

The Ultra 3 could also mark the shift from LTE to 5G with MediaTek’s 5G RedCap chip. This version of 5G, tailored for wearables, promises better efficiency and improvements over current LTE speeds.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Health Tracking

Blood pressure monitoring is under development and could debut in upcoming Apple Watch models. If included in the Ultra 3, the feature will not provide detailed systolic and diastolic readings but will track overall blood pressure trends. The watch could alert users to potential hypertension risks, allowing them to consult healthcare professionals early.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: Charging Upgrades

Apple may adopt the Series 10’s redesigned charging system, which uses a larger coil and integrated antenna. This adjustment improved charging speed significantly in the Series 10, reaching 80 percent in about 30 minutes, and could deliver similar results for the Ultra 3.