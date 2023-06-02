Apple to unveil several Macs during WWDC 2023: Report

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is just days away. The annual tech extravaganza is being keenly awaited and widely discussed in the tech circles.

Apple is expected to launch the MacBook 15 this year at WWDC 2023.(Vishal Mathur / HT Photo)

The Cupertino-based technology giant is expected to unveil the much-awaited mixed reality headset ‘Reality Pro’ during the event. Besides this, the company is also expected to unveil several new Macs, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reported. Adding further, he said the keynote to be addressed by Apple CEO Tim Cook could be the longest ever and exceed two hours. ALSO READ: Days before Apple WWDC, Meta unveils its mixed reality headset Quest 3The Bloomberg journalist further said that Apple is currently testing two new Mac desktops dubbed Mac 14,13 and Mac 14,14, with M2 Ultra and M2 Max chips.

“Can confirm Apple is nearing the introduction of a new Mac codenamed J475. What’s the codename of the current Mac Studio? J375”, he tweeted. Another tweet by Gurman read,"Apple will start accepting trade-ins of the Mac Studio, 13-inch M2 MacBook Air and 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro on June 5th, the same day as WWDC".ALSO READ: Apple WWDC 2023: Know full schedule, keynote time, how to watch Other big announcements

The Apple WWDC 2023 will witness other big announcements including iOS 17. As per a Bloomberg report, Apple is said to be working to overhaul the software to open up the iPhone to sideloading, which means the downloading of apps outside of its official store.

The other announcements including the iPadOS 17 which is expected to lay the software groundwork for the revamped iPad Pro models with OLED displays.

Apple will also announce watchOS update about the Apple Watch this year.

