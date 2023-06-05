WWDC 2023: How much will Apple's mixed reality headset cost? Where can you buy it?

Apple's mixed reality headset is the most awaited product to be launched by CEO Tim Cook at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) tonight. The ‘Reality Pro’ headset comes days after Mark Zuckerberg's Meta unveiled its headset Quest 3 costing $500. How much does this Apple mixed reality headset cost? Where and when can you buy it? According to a Bloomberg report, the ‘Reality Pro’ headset costs $3,000 ( ₹2.47 lakh). This AR/VR headset is believed to be one of the few products to not provide a big margin to Apple. According to report, the Cupertino-based tech behemoth has discussed on initially selling this device in the United States and expects to sell nine lakh of them in the first year. ALSO READ: With mixed reality headset, Apple to take aim at metaverseThere are no reports of the company's plans to sell this device in other countries including India. This because the headset will not be sold for several more months after launch. As per Bloomberg report, Apple has discussed release dates ranging from after the iPhone 15 launch to December to early 2024.

The Apple Reality Pro headset will be unveiled at WWDC 2023

Also, Apple It has trademarked names suggesting brands ranging from Reality Pro or Reality One to XR Pro, while the operating system itself will be dubbed xrOS, the report added.Features & specificationsAccording to media reports, the ‘Reality Pro’ headset will be made of glass, carbon fiber and aluminium. It will look like a pair of ski goggles with magnetic charger for power and a curved front with an external screen for showing the user's facial expressions and eyes. It will be used for communication, video consumption, gaming, wellness and productivity.As per a Bloomberg report, the virtual reality features will be powered by a pair of bright 4K screens inside the headset while the augmented reality will be enabled by video pass-through mode. The device will have a Digital Crown like the Apple Watch for users to toggle between AR and VR.

