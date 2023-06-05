Apple WWDC 2023: Siri upgrades, Journal App, Standby, and Contact Posters | Top 10 iOS 17 features

The highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference commenced at Apple's Cupertino Park headquarters in California. CEO Tim Cook took the stage for the keynote address, unveiling an array of exciting launches.

Among them, Apple announced the introduction of iOS 17, its latest operating system for the iPhone. Here's everything you need to know about it. (Follow Apple WWDC 2023 LIVE Updates here)

10 exciting iOS 17 features

1. The iOS 17 brings enhancements to the iMessage experience with the inclusion of search filters, the ability to jump to the first unread message in a conversation, and transcription for audio messages. Inline location sharing and a safety-oriented check-in feature have been incorporated.

2. Apple is introducing live transcription for voicemail, allowing you to see what someone is saying right now. You'll see it immediately on the call screen, and you may use it to determine whether or not to answer a call.

3. In iOS 17, you may also send FaceTime video messages instead of voicemail.

4. AirDrop functionality has been expanded to iOS 17, allowing users to exchange contact information through NameDrop when their iPhone or Apple Watch is brought close to another device. Sharing photos and content via AirDrop is now initiated by bringing two phones close together. Additionally, SharePlay can be activated by connecting phones in proximity.

5. Autocorrect has been upgraded with increased accuracy and the ability to correct errors at the sentence level, while dictation now uses a transformer-based speech model for higher precision.

6. Apple has also included a Journal app in iOS 17, which will be available later this year. Using on-device machine learning, the Journal app offers themes based on location, workouts, images, and other factors. Users have complete control over the suggestions and end-to-end encryption, the iPhonemaker says.

7. The iOS 17 brings StandBy mode which activates upon starting the smartphone charging. It provides personalised styles, fast access to clock, images, calendar, weather, home settings, and other features.

8. Now, the Hey Siri is just Siri and the function now accepts back-to-back instructions without having to repeat the activation phrase.

9. The iOS 17 brings improved people detector in the Photos app, including support for pets.

10. With the new operating system, stickers are expanded system-wide. Emojis are accessible anywhere.

Which iPhone models are compatible with iOS 17?

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11 and later

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd gen)

Which iPhone models are not compatible with iOS 17?

The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X won’t get the update.

When will iOS 17 be available?

Apple has announced that the iOS 17 public beta will be available next month on beta.apple.com. Exciting new software features will be released this fall ( around September-October) as a free software update for iPhone Xs and later models.

