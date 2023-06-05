Home / Technology / WWDC 2023: When Tim Cook called AR/VR for ‘communication’, ‘connection’

WWDC 2023: When Tim Cook called AR/VR for ‘communication’, ‘connection’

WWDC 2023: Apple CEO Tim Cook is likely to launch mixed reality headset ‘Reality Pro’ at the tech event.

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook will deliver the keynote address of the iPhone maker's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). During his address which is expected to stretch beyond 150 minutes as per some media reports, Cook is likely to announce several big ticket products and updates.

But all eyes are transfixed on the mixed reality headset which could be unveiled at the tech extravaganza. The $3,000 device is a blend of augmented and virtual reality and is considered to be Apple's shot at the metaverse. The launch of mixed reality headset, which according to reports has been named ‘Reality Pro’ is Apple's answer to Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta's Quest 3 headset which was launched days ago. But what does Cook think about virtual and augmented reality?

In an interview to GQ in April, the tech boss had termed AR/VR as the one which could enhance people's communication and connection. “If you think about the technology itself with augmented reality, just to take one side of the AR/VR piece, the idea that you could overlay the physical world with things from the digital world could greatly enhance people’s communication, people’s connection,” he had said.

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook interacts with students ahead of WWDC 2023. (Twitter/Tim Cook)
The 62-year-old tech boss had said that AR/VR can empower people to achieve things they could not do before. Cook said, “We might be able to collaborate on something much easier if we were sitting here brainstorming about it and all of a sudden we could pull up something digitally and both see it and begin to collaborate on it and create with it”.

Referring to augmented and virtual reality, Cook said that there is an environment which may be better than the real world. He also said that overlaying real world with a digital one could make it a ‘better world’.

tim cook apple inc. wwdc apple wwdc
