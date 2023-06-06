Apple WWDC 2023: What are new features in macOS Sonoma, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10? Top points

The long-awaited Worldwide Developers Conference got underway at Apple's Cupertino Park headquarters in California. The chief executive Tim Cook delivered the keynote presentation, announcing a slew of intriguing new products. (Follow Apple WWDC 2023 All Updates here)

People watch Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in Cupertino, California, on June 5, 2023. (AFP)

Among these are the releases of Apple's latest operating system for Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac devices. Everything you need to know about them is right here.

From 'Game Mode' to video conferencing Upgrades: Top 5 features of macOS Sonoma

Apple WWDC 2023 unveils new macOS (Apple)

1. The macOS 14 is called macOS Sonoma! It brings new Apple TV-like animated screensavers as captivating desktop backgrounds upon logging in.

2. The new operating system brings an enhanced private browsing mode in Safari that locks browser windows, blocks trackers, and removes URL trackers.

3. With the latest OS, users can take advantage of Continuity to bring iPhone widgets to Mac for a seamless cross-device experience.

4. The macOS Sonoma has "Game Mode," which optimises performance by allocating maximum CPU and GPU resources to your games. PlayStation and Xbox controllers offer faster response times due to a doubled Bluetooth sampling rate.

5. Additionally, macOS Sonoma introduces updates to Mac video conferencing, including Presenter Overlay mode, and the ability to add video effects using hand gestures across platforms like Zoom, Teams, and WebEx. (ALSO READ - WWDC 2023: Apple unveils Vision Pro, its first mixed-reality headset | All you need to know)

From Health App to PDF annotation: Top 5 iPad OS 17 features

Apple WWDC 2023 unveils new iPadOS (Apple)

1. In the news iPad OS 17, widgets on the Home and Lock Screens are updated to provide interactive capabilities. Third-party apps may be used to further customise the experience.

2. The new operating system optimises iPad wallpapers, widgets, and Live Activities that now support multiple timers.

3. The Health app is now available for iPad with a bigger, optimised view for the first time. Data from the Apple Watch, iPhone, and third-party devices can all be accessed and seen in one spot.

4. By detecting fields and auto-filling information, iPadOS 17 makes it easier to fill out PDF forms. This function also applies to scanned documents acquired with the camera.

5. The Notes app now has PDF compatibility, allowing for annotation with the Apple Pencil. Use PDFs to collaborate in real time, add stickers and photos, and boost productivity. (ALSO READ - Apple WWDC 2023: Siri upgrades, Journal App, Standby, and Contact Posters | Top 10 iOS 17 features)

From revamped widgets to vision health: Top 5 features of watchOS 10

Apple WWDC 2023 unveils new watchOS (Apple)

1. The watchOS 10 provides a new method to swiftly look at information from any watch face, as well as extensive app redesigns across the operating system. The Digital Crown lets you browse through a smart stack of widgets, which helps to reduce clutter on the watch display.

2. The new apps include a World Clock with dynamic backdrop colours that change according to the time of day and an Activity app with tappable corner icons for extra information. Full-screen views of activity information are available by turning the Digital Crown.

3. The Palette face, which changes colours throughout the day, and the Snoopy face, which has numerous animations, are two new watch faces.

4. Apple Watch now connects to Bluetooth-enabled bike sensors for cyclists' workouts, improved hiking workouts with position recording, and an elevation view for saved waypoints.

5. Health app will now also include vision health, with a focus on myopia or nearsightedness. It can also give screen distance reminders for optimal device usage.

When will it be available?

Apple has announced that the new operating systems' public beta will be available next month on beta.apple.com. Exciting new software features will be released this fall ( around September-October) as a free software update for iPhone Xs and later models.