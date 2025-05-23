Apple WWDC 2025 on June 9: iOS 19’s transparent overhaul, iPadOS upgrades, and more we expect

Now that Google I/O 2025 is done and dusted, the next major event that is on the horizon is Apple's WWDC 2025, which is confirmed for June 9. Apple could be planning a big revamp for its platforms, especially iOS. Industry insiders are saying that this could be the biggest iOS update since the iOS 7 redesign that happened more than a decade ago. Having said that, here's all we expect, based on reports so far. WWDC 2025 starts June 9, 2025.(Apple)

iPhone is going to look quite different with iOS 19

Earlier this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that iOS 19 could get a big redesign, and it would be the biggest since iOS 7, which was launched alongside the iPhone 5S in 2013.It is said that iOS could now feature more transparent elements, just like VisionOS that powers Apple's mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro.

Now, it should be noted that this visual redesign is expected to extend to other Apple platforms as well, including iPadOS and macOS, so that there's a visual uniformity across the board. Some other insiders and YouTubers like Front Page Tech have communicated that Apple may even round the corners of the icons on the home screen and on the Control Center.

The iPad is could become more ‘Pro’

It goes without saying that the iPad is a powerful tool for creatives, especially graphic designers and people who like to illustrate and work on digital art, alongside being a powerful media consumption device. Well, Apple has, over the years, added several conveniences and tools like Final Cut Pro and more. And third-parties like Adobe have brought their respective versions of tools like Photoshop and Lightroom to iPad as well, but it's still not the full-fledged Mac experience.

While reports do suggest that the iPad will get more capable this year, it won't fully switch to a Mac-like experience because that would certainly cannibalise Mac sales for Apple. It is expected to get a major productivity boost alongside improvements to multitasking and more. The tipster known as Majin Bu on X is also saying that iPadOS 19 may finally debut a macOS-style menu bar and Stage Manager 2.0 with support for the Magic Keyboard. He also said that iOS 19 could support external displays with USB-C iPhones.

Apple could open up Apple Intelligence

Bloomberg reported that Apple could actually announce that its AI models will go open to third-party developers at WWDC. This will allow a myriad of possibilities for developers, including a host of on-device features without having the need to bundle dedicated AI models with their products. In simpler terms, developers might be able to use Apple Intelligence to power their own apps instead of relying on another AI model.

This does fit the bill when it comes to how Apple does things. It would want apps to use its own AI tech instead of relying on third parties, as this not only improves privacy, which could also help with the optimisation Apple is certainly known for.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price, Specs And More