Top 25 highlights from Google I/O 2025
ByShaurya Sharma
Google I/O 2025 featured a slew of major announcements. Here are what we think are the top 25 highlights from the event.
At Google I/O 2025, the company unveiled a slew of new product updates for the Gemini app and other tools that showcase Google’s AI capabilities, including major improvements to Search with AI Mode, the new text-to-video model Veo 3, and more. Here are the key announcements from the event.
Big Announcements At Google I/O 2025
- AI Mode in Google Search: Google introduced AI mode, based on a custom version of Gemini. This is rolling out to everyone in the US, with early access available via Google Labs. It provides more contextual answers and helps users consume information more easily.
- Project Astra abilities coming to Search: Search Live is set to launch soon and this feature will allow Google Search to see what you are seeing in real life using your phone's camera, enabling a conversational interaction.
- Veo 3 Text-to-Video Model: Veo 3 is Google's latest text-to-video model, building on the abilities of Google Veo 2. New additions include generating audio alongside visuals and producing 4K video, which is expected to assist filmmakers.
- Imagen 4 Text-to-Image Model: Imagen 4 is Google's latest text-to-image model, capable of creating lifelike detail and improved text and typography outputs. It will be available in the Gemini app.
- Add Your Own Sources in Deep Research: Google announced that users will be able to complete and customise research reports, combining public data with their own private PDFs and images.
- Gemini Integrated in Chrome: Google is integrating Gemini into Chrome. This will be available for Gemini AI Pro and Gemini AI Ultra subscribers who use English as their preferred language for the Chrome browser on Windows and macOS.
- New AI Plans: Google is introducing brand new AI plans, including an AI Pro plan. This is a rebrand and extension of the Gemini Pro Plan. It will cost ₹1,950 per month in India. AI Ultra is Google’s flagship subscription model that offers the highest rate limits and the latest advanced models, and costs ₹24,500 per month in India.
- Gemini Live with Camera and Screen Sharing: This feature is now free for everyone, including both Android and iOS users.
- Google Canvas with Gemini 2.5 Support: Google Canvas is now more powerful with Gemini 2.5 support.
- Try on Dresses Before Buying: Users can now upload a photo of themselves to virtually try on different dresses from the Google Shopping experience before purchasing.
- Agent Mode: An experimental feature in the Gemini app for Google AI Ultra subscribers, Agent Mode allows users to describe a goal, and Gemini will perform the necessary actions.
- More Abilities for Google Veo 2: Google Veo 2 now includes new abilities such as camera controls, outpainting, and object adding and removing.
- Google Flow: is an attempt at creating continuity between sequences, allowing the use of the same subjects and more in different AI-generated sequences, ideal for filmmakers.
- Gemini on Android XR Glasses: Google shared a preview of how Gemini will work on glasses with Android XR, including making appointments, asking questions, messaging friends, and taking photos.
- Google Meet Real-time Translation: Google Meet now offers real-time translation, facilitating communication with individuals who speak different languages.
- Gmail Smart Replies: Gmail is getting a new feature offering personalised smart replies based on past emails and files stored in Google Drive. It also matches the user's tone, and will be available later this year.
- NotebookLM App on Play Store and App Store: NotebookLM is now available on both the Play Store and App Store.
- Gemini 2.5 Pro with DeepThink: Google stated that Gemini 2.5 Pro will become even better with DeepThink, which is an experimental and highly advanced reasoning model exceptionally good at complex maths and coding.
- Better Security for Gemini 2.5 Pro and Flash: Gemini 2.5 Pro and 2.5 Flash models are getting new capabilities, including improved security safeguards, Google says.
- Project Mariner in Google API and Vertex AI: Google is integrating Project Mariner’s' computer use capabilities into Google API and Vertex AI.
- Gemini Diffusion: This is Google's new research model, which allows for better control, speed and creativity using a technique called Diffusion.
- Lyria 2: Now available for creators, YouTube Shorts, and enterprises using Vertex AI.
- Synth ID Detector: Google has made it easier for users and organisations to detect AI-generated content with Synth ID Detector, a verification portal that helps identify AI content. Google says this feature has already watermarked over 10 billion pieces of content.
- Google Beam: Google Beam is a new platform that enables remote conversations using 3D video technology, making it feel like two people are in the same room. HP and Zoom are set to bring the first Google Beam devices to market.
- Stitch UI Design Tool: Stitch is a new tool that can create UI designs by simply submitting a text-based prompt. This could be ideal for budding UI/UX designers, and people looking to fasten their workflows.
