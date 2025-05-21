Google I/O 2025: Gmail users get big Gemini push, managing calendar gets easier

Google I/O 2025: Google has introduced a new way to manage your calendar directly within the Gmail app on your phone. This update aims to simplify how you schedule, edit, or delete events without switching apps. For many users, juggling emails and calendar entries has long been a tedious task, but with this new feature, Google is streamlining the process. Google now lets you manage your calendar directly within the Gmail app on your phone.

Google Adds Calendar Support in Gmail App with Gemini

At its recent Google I/O event, the company revealed multiple updates for Android users, including enhancements to Google Workspace tools like Docs, Vids, and Gmail. One of the notable changes was the extension of Gemini, Google’s AI assistant, into the Gmail mobile app for both Android and iOS. Gemini had already been available on the Gmail web version with calendar integration, and now mobile users will benefit from similar functionality.

With Gemini inside the Gmail app, you can create new calendar events, modify existing ones, or remove events without leaving Gmail. Editing event details is straightforward and can be done within the app. If you need to view the event in full detail, tapping it will open the dedicated Calendar app. Gemini also provides users with a summary of their daily schedule, helping keep track of upcoming meetings and appointments in one place.

This update focuses on making calendar management easier and more efficient. Instead of switching between Gmail and Calendar apps, users can handle their schedule while managing emails. This approach reduces interruptions and saves time, especially for users who rely heavily on Gmail for work or personal communication.

Inbox Management May Also Get Easier

In addition to calendar management, Gemini will soon help users better organise their email by offering improved tools to sort, archive, or delete messages efficiently. Many users face cluttered inboxes and find it challenging to sort or delete large batches of emails. While searching for emails from a specific sender and deleting them is possible, it can be imprecise. Gemini is expected to make this task smoother and more accurate.

The new Gemini calendar features are rolling out gradually starting May 19 and will be available to Google Workspace users, Google One AI Premium subscribers, and Gemini Education account holders. The rollout may take up to 15 days to reach all eligible users and supports 28 languages.

To use the feature, open the Gmail app on your phone and tap the “Ask Gemini” icon. This update brings calendar management closer to your fingertips and reduces the need to juggle multiple apps for scheduling.