Apple WWDC 2025 starts on June 9: Here’s a detailed schedule

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 starts in a few weeks. The company is expected to reveal new generation operating systems, the iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, tvOS 19, visionOS 3 and others. Alongside the new OS updates, Apple may also unveil its advancement in AI technology with Apple Intelligence. As we wait for the event, Apple has released a detailed schedule for the 5-day event, along with the keynote on June 9, 2025. However, the WWDC will not include any hardware-related announcements, despite the fact that Apple has several devices to launch this year. Therefore, know about the Apple WWDC 2025 schedule and what we expect to be announced this year. Know when the WWDC 2025 keynote will take place and what we can expect.(Apple)

Apple WWDC 2025 schedule

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from June 9 to June 13. The official Keynote address is at 10 AM PT and 10:30 PM IST, where Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the stage. The entire keynote will be livestreamed on Apple’s YouTube channel and WWDC 2025 page, for the world to witness this year’s advancements

Following the keynote, Apple will release the Platforms State of the Union video at 1:30 AM IST on June 10. This video will detail the latest features and tools coming for developers. This video will be available to stream on the Apple Developer website, app, and YouTube channel. Later the Apple will share hundreds of video sessions and guides about design, tools, and technologies. This will also be available to watch online on the Apple Developer app, website, and YouTube channel.

Apple Developer Program members and Apple Developer Enterprise Program members will have group and one-on-one meetings directly with Apple experts via online platforms. These meet-ups will be around Apple Intelligence, design, developer tools, graphics and games, machine learning, and more.

WWDC 2025: What to expect

This year, iOS 19 update will remain the main attraction for the event with several new changes, features, and upgrades expected. However, people have more curiosity surrounding the new wave of Apple Intelligence. With iOS 19, Apple is expected to announce the awaited Siri upgrade that gives the voice assistant natural language capabilities, personal content, and on-screen awareness. Furthermore, we can see new AI tools as well, which may come in handy for day-to-day usage.

