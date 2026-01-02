Apple’s first Pro iPhone just turned vintage: Here’s why it was special

The iPhone 11 Pro marked a major turning point for Apple. Launched in 2019, it was the company’s first iPhone to carry the ‘Pro’ branding and the first to feature a triple camera setup, combining a wide, ultra-wide, and 2x telephoto lens. Until then, iPhones had stuck to dual-camera systems. However, this Pro model has now been officially classified as vintage by Apple, joining several other products, including an Apple Watch model. iPhone 11 Pro was the first iPhone to feature a triple camera setup.(Unsplash)

Here is what vintage and obsolete mean

Apple uses two terms to indicate how old a product is. Vintage means it has been five years since the product was last available for sale in the market. Obsolete means the product has crossed the seven-year mark since it was discontinued. Having said that, obsolete products are no longer serviced by Apple, while vintage products can still be repaired, subject to parts availability.

The new products added to Apple’s vintage list include the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Next up is the Apple Watch Series 5, followed by the 13-inch MacBook Air with an Intel chipset from 2020, the iPad Air 3 cellular model, and the iPhone 8 Plus 128GB storage model.

Why was the iPhone 11 Pro a special iPhone?

As mentioned, it was Apple’s first Pro model and introduced several firsts. For starters, it brought an ultra-wide-angle lens to the iPhone. While the iPhone XS, iPhone X, and earlier Plus models featured a telephoto lens, the iPhone 11 Pro was the first to introduce an ultra-wide-angle lens, alongside the iPhone 11. This added an entirely new perspective to iPhone photography.

It also introduced several premium finishes to the iPhone lineup, including a matte glass back. Yes, the matte finish seen on iPhones today was first introduced with the iPhone 11 Pro (glass). To differentiate between premium and non-premium models, Apple continued with a glossy back on the iPhone 11, while opting for a matte coating on the iPhone 11 Pro. The phone also debuted a unique green colourway. Additionally, it offered significantly better battery life compared to the iPhone XS and was widely regarded as one of the most refined iPhones Apple had ever made.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 17 latest price in India