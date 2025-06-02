Apple’s WWDC 2025 may not be big on AI announcements- Report

Apple’s annual developer event, WWDC 2025, is just days away, which means we will finally get a glimpse of the new generation operating system. As we head close to the event, iPhone users and fans have greater hopes for major AI upgrades, after facing a major delay with Siri. However, new reports suggest that the iOS 26 (AKA iOS 19) may not be big on AI announcements. This may come as a piece of disappointing news to many who are eagerly waiting for an AI upgrade. This may also raise questions about Apple’s AI innovation and showcase how far the tech giant is compared to competitors. Know what we can expect for this year’s WWDC, which is kicking off on June 9, 2025. Apple is likely to have a “gap year” for AI innovation. Here’s what to expect at WWDC.(Apple)

Apple WWDC 2025: AI to take a back seat

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, WWDC 2025 on June 9 may not include major AI announcements. This year, Apple is expected to announce some basic on-device features, which may not be as exciting. Gurman said, “The conference may be a letdown from an AI standpoint.”

However, Apple could finally give developers a chance to get their hands on Apple’s on-device foundation models, bringing useful features. While this may come as a major change, but is not as big as cloud-based systems by Google and OpenAI. Therefore, the WWDC may include some new Apple Intelligence upgrades, but it is expected to be underwhelming. Gurman also says that this could be Apple’s big “gap year”, and we could expect some major announcements at WWDC 2026.

What to expect from iOS 26

Apple is reportedly working on a new AI-powered battery management mode which may adjust power consumption based on device usage. Therefore, iPhone user could get extended battery life, without hampering their day-to-day performance. Reports also suggest that the Translate app may get integrated into AirPods and Siri. Lastly, we may get some AI features integrated into apps like Safari and Photos. Apple is also working on advanced Siri capabilities with LLM, although it's not expected until 2026.

Apple is also rumoured to be working on a revamped version of the Shortcuts app, ChatGPT-like web search capabilities, and Project Mulberry. These features are unlikely to be showcased at the WWDC this year, considering last year’s promises did not work out well for Apple.

