April’s Pokemon GO Raid Schedule: Catch legendary Pokemon and battle with friends

Pokemon GO features Raids as a fundamental part of the gameplay. These raids will help you encounter and capture numerous legendary Pokemon. These exotic creatures regularly shuffled between servers, so always keep a keen eye out for High-level Pokemon

Image Credit: Niantic

In this article, we will provide some necessary guides on the Pokemon GO Raid scheduled for April, 2023, so you can brace yourself before diving into the server.

When are Raids available? Exact time and Place.

Raid Battles happen at Pokemon GO Gyms between 5.00 AM to 7.45 AM local time. Each battle lasts 45 minutes and once you sight a giant Red Egg above any Gym, you’ll know that there’s a Raid going on.

Every Wednesday, Gym will receive an update between 6 PM to 7 PM, which will then trigger a Raid. All of these Raids will feature 5-Star Raid Pokemon.

How to participate in Raids

To participate in Raids, you’ll need a Raid pass which can be earned in three ways

You can collect a Raid Pass by spinning the Photo Disc at Gym

You can also purchase Raid Passes from the in-game store

This is a very region-specific event, where Remote Raid Pass is also available for those who can’t leave their house.

Raid Schedule for April, 2023

1 Star Raids

March 29, 2023—April 10, 2023 Slowpoke Gastly Sneasel Woobat Litwick

3 Star Raids

March 29, 2023-April 10, 2023 Kadabra Gardevoir Braviary Grumpig

5 Star Raids

March 29, 2023- April 10, 2023 Lugia April 11, 2023- April 17, 2023 Incarnate Forme Landorus April 17, 2023- May 2nd, 2023 Tapu Bulu

Mega Raids

April 4, 2023- April 11, 2023 Mega Lopunny April 11, 2023- April 17, 2023 Mega Blastoise April 17, 2023- May 2nd, 2023 Mega Slowbro

Elite Raids

April 9, 2023 (11 Am, 2 PM and 5 PM Local Time) Regieleki

Raid Hours for April, 2023

Pokemon Date Lugia April 5, 2023 Incarnate Forme Landorus April 12, 2023 Tapu Bulu April 19, 2023 Tapu Bulu April 26, 2023

Upcoming Event

Sustainability Week: April 20, 2023- April 26, 2023

Niantic’s Pokemon GO is now available for IOS and Android.

