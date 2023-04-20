Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
April’s Pokemon GO Raid Schedule: Catch legendary Pokemon and battle with friends

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Apr 20, 2023 09:50 AM IST

Pokemon GO features Raids as a fundamental part of the gameplay. These raids will help you encounter and capture numerous legendary Pokemon. These exotic creatures regularly shuffled between servers, so always keep a keen eye out for High-level Pokemon

Image Credit: Niantic

In this article, we will provide some necessary guides on the Pokemon GO Raid scheduled for April, 2023, so you can brace yourself before diving into the server.

When are Raids available? Exact time and Place.

Raid Battles happen at Pokemon GO Gyms between 5.00 AM to 7.45 AM local time. Each battle lasts 45 minutes and once you sight a giant Red Egg above any Gym, you’ll know that there’s a Raid going on.

Every Wednesday, Gym will receive an update between 6 PM to 7 PM, which will then trigger a Raid. All of these Raids will feature 5-Star Raid Pokemon.

How to participate in Raids

To participate in Raids, you’ll need a Raid pass which can be earned in three ways

  • You can collect a Raid Pass by spinning the Photo Disc at Gym
  • You can also purchase Raid Passes from the in-game store
  • This is a very region-specific event, where Remote Raid Pass is also available for those who can’t leave their house.

Raid Schedule for April, 2023

  • 1 Star Raids
March 29, 2023—April 10, 2023

Slowpoke

Gastly

Sneasel

Woobat

Litwick

  • 3 Star Raids
March 29, 2023-April 10, 2023

Kadabra

Gardevoir

Braviary

Grumpig

  • 5 Star Raids
March 29, 2023- April 10, 2023Lugia
April 11, 2023- April 17, 2023Incarnate Forme Landorus
April 17, 2023- May 2nd, 2023Tapu Bulu
  • Mega Raids
April 4, 2023- April 11, 2023Mega Lopunny
April 11, 2023- April 17, 2023Mega Blastoise
April 17, 2023- May 2nd, 2023Mega Slowbro
  • Elite Raids
April 9, 2023 (11 Am, 2 PM and 5 PM Local Time)Regieleki

Raid Hours for April, 2023

PokemonDate
LugiaApril 5, 2023
Incarnate Forme LandorusApril 12, 2023
Tapu BuluApril 19, 2023
Tapu BuluApril 26, 2023

Upcoming Event

Sustainability Week: April 20, 2023- April 26, 2023

Niantic’s Pokemon GO is now available for IOS and Android.

