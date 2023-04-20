April’s Pokemon GO Raid Schedule: Catch legendary Pokemon and battle with friends
In this article, we will provide some necessary guides on the Pokemon GO Raid scheduled for April, 2023, so you can brace yourself before diving into the server
Pokemon GO features Raids as a fundamental part of the gameplay. These raids will help you encounter and capture numerous legendary Pokemon. These exotic creatures regularly shuffled between servers, so always keep a keen eye out for High-level Pokemon
When are Raids available? Exact time and Place.
Raid Battles happen at Pokemon GO Gyms between 5.00 AM to 7.45 AM local time. Each battle lasts 45 minutes and once you sight a giant Red Egg above any Gym, you’ll know that there’s a Raid going on.
Every Wednesday, Gym will receive an update between 6 PM to 7 PM, which will then trigger a Raid. All of these Raids will feature 5-Star Raid Pokemon.
How to participate in Raids
To participate in Raids, you’ll need a Raid pass which can be earned in three ways
- You can collect a Raid Pass by spinning the Photo Disc at Gym
- You can also purchase Raid Passes from the in-game store
- This is a very region-specific event, where Remote Raid Pass is also available for those who can’t leave their house.
Raid Schedule for April, 2023
- 1 Star Raids
|March 29, 2023—April 10, 2023
|
Slowpoke
|
Gastly
|
Sneasel
|
Woobat
|
Litwick
- 3 Star Raids
|March 29, 2023-April 10, 2023
|
Kadabra
|
Gardevoir
|
Braviary
|
Grumpig
- 5 Star Raids
|March 29, 2023- April 10, 2023
|Lugia
|April 11, 2023- April 17, 2023
|Incarnate Forme Landorus
|April 17, 2023- May 2nd, 2023
|Tapu Bulu
- Mega Raids
|April 4, 2023- April 11, 2023
|Mega Lopunny
|April 11, 2023- April 17, 2023
|Mega Blastoise
|April 17, 2023- May 2nd, 2023
|Mega Slowbro
- Elite Raids
|April 9, 2023 (11 Am, 2 PM and 5 PM Local Time)
|Regieleki
Raid Hours for April, 2023
|Pokemon
|Date
|Lugia
|April 5, 2023
|Incarnate Forme Landorus
|April 12, 2023
|Tapu Bulu
|April 19, 2023
|Tapu Bulu
|April 26, 2023
Upcoming Event
Sustainability Week: April 20, 2023- April 26, 2023
Niantic’s Pokemon GO is now available for IOS and Android.