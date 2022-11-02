Are you a desktop user? You can no longer do this on WhatsApp

After releasing a feature to prevent users from capturing a screenshot of the View Once messages, WhatsApp has, according to this report, removed the ability to send from and receive such messages on desktops.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“WhatsApp is removing the ability to send and open view once messages on Desktop! Starting today, you can no longer send and open view once messages on Desktop for added,” tweeted WABetaInfo on Tuesday, informing about the development.

This screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows this latest update:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

-Image credit: WABetaInfo

As seen in the screenshot, the View Once message cannot be opened. This is because, for additional privacy, the feature is no longer available on all desktop apps, including WhatsApp Web/Desktop (Electron version), WhatsApp for Windows (Universal Windows Platform version), and WhatsApp beta for macOS (native Catalyst app).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, it is to be noted that from a secondary mobile phone, a recipient can still take a photo of an image or text that is to be seen only once. Also, if you can still send an open such messages, changes will be made to your account soon.

What are View Once messages?

As the name implies, these are photos and videos that disappear from the chat as soon as these are opened by the recipient. Launched in August, this option ensures extra privacy for the sender. To use this, update WhatsApp to the latest version available on your smartphone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail