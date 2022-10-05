Now, you can't take screenshot of WhatsApp's ‘View Once’ messages. Details here

Recently, WhatsApp introduced a feature called ‘View Once,’ which lets users send photos and videos that, as the feature's name implies, can be viewed only once. Also, after being opened by the recipient(s), the photo/video gets automatically deleted from the receiver's chat.

Also Read | WhatsApp banned over 23 lakh Indian accounts in August: Report

Now, as per a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging platform is set to release a new version of View Once. Unlike the current version, the upcoming version will not allow users to take a screenshot of or record messages meant to be seen only once, the report said.

Also Read | Soon, you will be able to create polls in WhatsApp groups: Report

The update is available for beta testers who install the latest beta from the Play Store, the report further stated, adding that if the users do try to take a screenshot, the image will appear black. Even third-party extensions will not be able to help them take screenshot, it said.

Also Read | Now, check your PNR status on WhatsApp. This chatbot will help you

However, since the new option will be limited only to photos and videos sent under View Once, recipients can continue to take screenshots of conversations even if these have disappearing messages.

Also Read | Want to use 2 WhatsApp accounts on the same phone? Follow these steps

WhatsApp's ‘View Once’ feature

This option was introduced to offer more privacy to WhatsApp users. Under this, one cannot forward, export or save videos and images. However, the receiver may still take a photo using another mobile device.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail