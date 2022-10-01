WhatsApp banned over 23 lakh Indian accounts in August: Report

WhatsApp on Saturday said it banned 23.28 lakh Indian accounts in the month of August. In its monthly India report which is published on the 1st of every month under the the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the messaging platform detailed the actions it took on various accounts on grievances by the users and as per the prevention and detection methods of violating the laws of the land.



In its report, WhatsApp said the messaging app received 78 reports for account support between August 1 and 31. However, it did not mention on how many accounts the action was taken. It said there 449 reports by users regarding ban appeal, out of which action was taken on 19.



ALSO READ: WhatsApp says it banned nearly 24 lakh Indian accounts in July this year



WhatsApp said it responds to all grievances received except in cases where a particular grievance is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket. “An account is ‘actioned’ when an account is banned or a previously banned account is restored, as a result of a complaint”, it added.



As per the report, ‘N/A’ denotes grievance topics where it’s generally not applicable to action an account. In some rare cases, tickets may be later reassigned to another topic, and an action could arise from the re-assignment. Where applicable we will include these in the total, WhatsApp said.



The messaging app in its report stated that it also deploys tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform, with focus on prevention. WhatsApp said it is better to stop harmful activity from happening in the first place than to detect if after it occurred.

According to WhatsApp, the abuse detection operates at three stages, i.e registration of website, during messaging and the response to a negative feedback.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life. ...view detail