As Delhi-NCR struggles with post-Diwali pollution, here are five air purifiers that could help improve indoor air quality

Diwali celebrations may have lit up Delhi-NCR, but the days that followed brought a familiar problem: a sharp deterioration in air quality. Firecracker emissions added to the region’s existing pollution burden, while seasonal factors such as weak winds and falling temperatures made it harder for pollutants to disperse.

Effective air purification depends on matching filtration technology, CADR and room coverage to your indoor environment. (Ayushmann Chawla)

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

As PM2.5 levels become a growing concern, I believe indoor air quality deserves as much attention as outdoor AQI readings. Choosing an air purifier for home use, however, involves more than comparing filtration claims.

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I would look closely at HEPA filtration, CADR, room coverage and replacement-filter costs before deciding. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale bringing several options into focus, here are five air purifiers worth considering for homes across Delhi-NCR.

The Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite is designed to make indoor air quality easier to manage. Its three-layer filtration system targets dust, smoke and fine airborne particles, while the built-in AQI display lets you check pollution levels at a glance. I also like the convenience of app and voice controls, particularly when adjusting settings from across the room.

Specifications - Coverage area 269–463 sq. ft. - Number of filters 1 integrated filter - Filters included Primary filter, True HEPA filter with anti-bacterial coating, activated carbon filter - CADR 360 m³/h - Smart features Xiaomi Home app, real-time AQI monitoring, temperature and humidity readings, Auto mode, Sleep mode, filter replacement alerts and compatible voice control Reasons to Buy - 360 m³/h CADR with effective coverage of up to 463 sq. ft. - Three-layer filtration captures 99.99% of 0.1-micron particles, as claimed by Xiaomi. - App and voice controls with real-time AQI monitoring. Reasons to Avoid - Not ideal for very large or open-plan living spaces. - Replacement filters add to long-term running costs. - Voice controls require compatible smart devices.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the purifier's air-quality monitoring, convenient app controls and compact design. Its filtration performance and relatively quiet operation also make it suitable for bedrooms and smaller living spaces. However, replacement-filter costs and individual experiences with noise levels are worth considering.

Why should you consider buying this air purifier?

I would consider this model if I wanted a smart air purifier for a bedroom or medium-sized living room. Its True HEPA filtration, 360 m³/h CADR and real-time AQI monitoring make it a practical option for Delhi-NCR homes.

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I prefer appliances that do their job without demanding too much attention, and the Coway Airmega 150 fits that philosophy well. It features a three-stage filtration system comprising a pre-filter, a urethane carbon filter and a Green True HEPA filter to tackle dust, smoke and fine airborne particles. Its automatic mode adjusts the fan speed based on indoor air quality, while the 8,500-hour filter life reduces replacement frequency.

Specifications - Coverage area 355 sq. ft. - Number of filters 3 - Filters included Washable pre-filter, patented urethane carbon filter and Green Anti-Virus True HEPA filter - CADR 303 m³/h - Smart features Real-time air-quality monitoring through a four-colour LED indicator, Auto mode, four-stage fan-speed control and filter-cleaning indicator Reasons to Buy - 303 m³/h CADR with coverage of up to 355 sq. ft. - Three-stage filtration system with Green True HEPA and urethane carbon filters. - Up to 8,500 hours of filter life for the HEPA and carbon filters, as claimed by Coway. Reasons to Avoid - No app-based controls or voice assistant support. - Four-colour LED indicator does not display numerical PM2.5 readings. - Replacement filters add to long-term ownership costs.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Airmega 150's relatively quiet operation, particularly in Sleep mode, and its ability to improve indoor air quality. The automatic mode, straightforward controls and easy filter maintenance also receive positive feedback. However, some buyers have pointed out minor design shortcomings, including the absence of a cover over the top air outlet.

Why should you consider buying this air purifier?

I would consider the Coway Airmega 150 if I wanted a straightforward air purifier for a bedroom or medium-sized living room without relying on smartphone controls. Its 303 m³/h CADR, 355 sq. ft. coverage and long-lasting HEPA filter make it a practical option. The seven-year motor warranty is another consideration for buyers prioritising long-term ownership.

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 stands out for its combination of high-capacity purification and detailed air-quality monitoring. Its five-stage PentaClean filtration system uses a primary filter, a high-efficiency filter, activated carbon, UV-C sterilisation and negative ion technology to tackle airborne pollutants, odours and allergens. I particularly like its five-sensor setup, which monitors PM1, PM2.5, dust, temperature and humidity, displaying the readings on its colour screen.

Specifications - Coverage area Up to 940 sq. ft. (based on 2 air changes per hour) - Number of filters 1 integrated five-stage filtration system - Filters included Primary filter, high-efficiency filter, activated carbon layer, UV-C sterilisation and negative ion generator - CADR 443 m³/h (particle CADR), 218 m³/h (formaldehyde CADR) - Smart features Xiaomi Home app, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, real-time PM1 and PM2.5 monitoring, dust detection, temperature and humidity readings, Auto mode, Sleep mode and filter usage monitoring Reasons to Buy - 443 m³/h CADR with coverage of up to 940 sq. ft., based on two air changes per hour. - Five-stage filtration system with UV-C sterilisation and activated carbon. - Five sensors provide real-time PM1, PM2.5, dust, temperature and humidity monitoring. Reasons to Avoid - Higher fan speeds can become noticeably loud. - Maximum coverage is based on two air changes per hour, which may not be sufficient for heavily polluted environments. - Replacement filters add to long-term ownership costs.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6's air-quality monitoring, five-stage filtration system and convenient smart controls. Its ability to track PM1 and PM2.5 levels also makes it an interesting option for pollution-conscious households. However, feedback on fan noise at higher speeds and the recurring cost of replacement filters are worth considering. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this air purifier?

I would consider this purifier for a large living room or open-plan space. Its 443 m³/h CADR, five-stage filtration and PM1 monitoring make it particularly suitable for households looking to manage indoor pollution.

The Philips AC3220/60 is built for households that need higher purification capacity without compromising too much on noise levels. It uses a dual-fan design and a three-layer filtration system comprising a pre-filter, a HEPA NanoProtect filter and an activated carbon filter to capture dust, smoke, allergens and fine airborne particles. I particularly like its 520 m³/h CADR, numerical PM2.5 monitoring and Air+ app support, which make it easier to monitor and manage indoor air quality.

Specifications - Coverage area Up to 600 sq. ft. - Number of filters 2 integrated filter units - Filters included Three-layer filtration comprising pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect filter and activated carbon filter - CADR 520 m³/h - Smart features Philips Air+ app, real-time PM2.5 monitoring, temperature and humidity readings, Auto+ mode, Sleep mode, five fan-speed settings, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, filter replacement alerts and scheduling Reasons to Buy - 520 m³/h CADR with coverage of up to 600 sq. ft. - Three-layer filtration captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns, as claimed by Philips. - Air+ app connectivity, numerical PM2.5 monitoring and Google Assistant and Alexa support. Reasons to Avoid - Replacement filters add to long-term ownership costs. - No dedicated PM1 monitoring. - Higher fan speeds can produce noticeable noise despite the SilentWings technology.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Philips AC3220/60's purification performance, quiet operation, real-time AQI monitoring and convenient app controls. Some find it effective at reducing PM2.5 levels in bedrooms and living rooms. However, feedback also points to limitations in its advertised room coverage and concerns about replacement-filter availability. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this air purifier?

I would consider the Philips AC3220/60 for a larger bedroom or living room where faster purification matters. Its 520 m³/h CADR, dual-fan design, detailed AQI display and app controls make it a capable choice for pollution-prone homes during the winter months.

I find the Dyson HushJet Compact interesting because it combines a relatively small footprint with a filtration system designed to tackle both particulate matter and household odours. Its star-shaped HushJet nozzle delivers concentrated airflow while reducing turbulence and noise. The electrostatic filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, while the activated carbon filter targets gases such as nitrogen dioxide. I also appreciate its five-year electrostatic filter life.

Specifications - Coverage area Up to 1,076 sq. ft. (based on 1 air change per hour) - Number of filters 2 - Filters included 360-degree electrostatic filter and 360-degree activated carbon gas and odour filter - CADR Not officially specified by Dyson - Smart features MyDyson app, real-time PM2.5 and PM10 monitoring, Auto mode, Sleep mode, customisable sleep timer, scheduling, filter replacement alerts, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri support Reasons to Buy - Compact design with advertised coverage of up to 1,076 sq. ft., based on one air change per hour. - Electrostatic filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, as claimed by Dyson. - MyDyson app connectivity, real-time air-quality monitoring and voice assistant support. Reasons to Avoid - The advertised coverage is based on one air change per hour, which may be inadequate for heavily polluted environments. - The activated carbon filter requires replacement approximately every 12 months. - Dyson does not publish a CADR figure, making it difficult to compare its purification performance directly with competing models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Dyson HushJet Compact's quiet operation, effective air purification, compact design and convenient app controls. Some find it particularly suitable for bedrooms, noting that Sleep mode keeps noise levels low at night. However, feedback also points to noticeable noise at higher fan speeds, its relatively large footprint for a compact purifier and the recurring cost of replacing the activated carbon filter. Individual experiences may vary.

Why should you consider buying this air purifier?

I would consider the Dyson HushJet for a bedroom or living room where compact dimensions, quiet operation and smart controls matter. Its five-year electrostatic filter life is appealing, but I would factor in the annual carbon filter replacement cost and its one-ACH coverage rating before purchasing.

Factors to consider when purchasing an air purifier

If you are looking for the best air purifier for home in Delhi NCR, consider these factors before making a purchase:

HEPA filtration: Choose a genuine HEPA air purifier for home use to capture fine particles, including PM2.5, smoke and dust.

CADR: A higher Clean Air Delivery Rate helps clean indoor air faster, making it important when choosing an air purifier for Delhi pollution.

Room coverage: Match the purifier's coverage to your room size and check its air changes per hour (ACH).

Additional filtration: An activated carbon filter helps tackle unpleasant odours and certain gases.

Running costs: Compare replacement-filter prices, availability, electricity consumption and maintenance before choosing the best air purifier for home in India.

How do these air purifiers stack up?

Product Coverage area Number and type of filters CADR Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite 269–463 sq. ft. 1 integrated filter: Primary, True HEPA and activated carbon layers 360 m³/h Coway Airmega 150 (AP-1019C) Up to 355 sq. ft. 3: Washable pre-filter, urethane carbon filter and Green True HEPA filter 303 m³/h Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 Up to 940 sq. ft. 1 integrated five-stage system: Primary, high-efficiency, activated carbon, UV-C and negative ion technology 443 m³/h Philips AC3220/60 Up to 600 sq. ft. 2 integrated filter units: Pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and activated carbon layers 520 m³/h Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact HJ10 Up to 1,076 sq. ft. 2: 360-degree electrostatic filter and activated carbon filter Not specified

Also Read:

I compared India's top air purifier brands: 6 names I'd consider buying in 2026

Dyson vs Philips vs Coway air purifiers: Which brand offers the best value for your money?

An air purifier can help improve indoor air quality, but does your bedroom need one? Here's what to know

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